Upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 – 5 Things We Know So Far

Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 is expected to make a global debut in late 2024 and it could be offered in two variants

Royal Enfield introduced the new Classic 350 only a few months ago and it has been well received amongst customers. The brand is working on a number of new launches over the next twelve months and is expected to host the global premiere of the Super Meteor, a cruiser based on the 650 Twins’ platform, at the 2021 EICMA show in Milan, Italy before likely launching it in early 2022.

The homegrown manufacturer has been reaping the benefits of its latest product range in the international markets as the Himalayan, Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, and Meteor 350 have gained tremendous attention. The 650 cc platform will further be strengthened with the arrival of the Himalayan 650 in the near future. Here are the five things we know about it already:

1. Launch:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 is only expected to go on sale around 2024 as the world debut is planned for the same year and the project has reportedly commenced around a year and a half ago. It was also said to be not part of the initial plan when the 650 cc platform with a parallel twin-cylinder motor was developed. The report further suggested that the architecture was initially thought to be difficult to adapt for an adv.

2. Different Positioning:

The project for the flagship dual-purpose adventure motorcycle was given the nod when the oldest motorcycle maker in continuous production found that plenty of demand exists for such a machine with a 650 cc engine as the current Himalayan has its limitations while cruising on the highway.

3. Could Carry A Different Name:

RE may give a separate identity to the upcoming adventure motorcycle as a different name could be given. It will be offered in two variants – one with alloy wheels and the other with spoked rims. The former will be positioned as a sports tourer and the latter will be known as the adventure tourer but the Himalayan 650 in its entirety won’t be a proper adv reportedly.

4. Mechanicals:

The upcoming Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 will ride on a 19-inch front wheel and not 21-incher and the seat height will be higher than the existing model alongside a high-mounted exhaust system. It will carry a similar styling as the Himalayan 400 by about 80-85 per cent. In addition, better brakes, a TFT instrument cluster, ride modes, and traction control will be available.

5. Price:

The Royal Enfield Himalayan 650 is expected to carry a starting price of around Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom) and thus it will undercut a host of middleweight premium adventure motorcycles.