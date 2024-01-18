Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes You Should Know: Bobber To Scram

Discover the upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles that are expected to launch in 2024/2025 – from the Classic 650’s retro charm to the adventurous Scrambler series

Royal Enfield, the iconic Indian motorcycle brand, is revving up for a thunderous 2024/25 period, with a fleet of new motorcycles. Motorcycle enthusiasts and buyers alike have been waiting with excitement for these retro-themed rides that combine heritage with modern innovation.

From the Classic 650 to the unique Bobber 350 and the adventurous Scrambler series, here’s a sneak peek into the upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles in 2024/25:

1. Royal Enfield Classic 650

Building on the success of the Classic 350, the Classic 650 is expected to make its mark in the Indian market late this year or in 2025. Sharing design elements with its smaller sibling, it will feature a chrome-rimmed round headlight, signature pilot lamps, and a distinctive tail-lamp pod. Powered by the proven 648cc twin-cylinder engine, it promises a refined riding experience. Differentiating itself from the Interceptor 650 and GT650, the Classic 650 boasts relaxed seating and a premium overall design.

2. Royal Enfield Classic-350-based Bobber

RE’s forthcoming 350cc bobber will add a touch of uniqueness to its lineup. Built on the 350cc J-platform, this model embraces the bobber style with a single-seat design and, now spotted, a two-seat variant featuring a floating pillion seat. While retaining the Classic 350’s basic frame, the Bobber stands out with raised handlebars, offering a distinctive and bold appearance.

3. Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350

Royal Enfield trademarked the name “Goan Classic 350” a little while ago, and since then, the internet has been burning with rumours about what this name could be for! Well, this will likely be a special edition or variant of the current Classic 350, it is expected to feature vibrant colour schemes and decals inspired by the scenic beauty of Goa. While maintaining the Classic 350’s design and frame, expect the Goan Classic to bring a loud yet lovely design to the streets.

4. Royal Enfield Scram 450

The Scram 450, a naked version of the Himalayan 450, promises an adventurous and versatile riding experience. Featuring the same bodywork as the Himalayan, it will get a round headlight, a flat wide handlebar, and a cantilevered pillion seat. With the brand’s new single-cylinder, liquid-cooled 450cc engine, it’s poised to deliver a powerful performance suitable for both on and off-road journeys.

5. Royal Enfield Scrambler 650

The highly anticipated Scrambler 650, based on the Interceptor 650, is set to arrive within the next 2 years. Spy shots of this upcoming bike reveal distinctive off-road specific changes, such as 19-inch front and 17-inch rear spoke wheels, upside-down front forks, and a two-in-one single-sided exhaust. With full LED lighting, a ribbed-pattern seat, and taller handlebars, the Scrambler 650 will offer a blend of classic charm and modern performance.