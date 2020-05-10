Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes To Offer Bluetooth And Navigation System

The upcoming Royal Enfield Meteor will likely become the first of the upcoming range of Royal Enfield motorcycles to offer Bluetooth connectivity and a navigation system

Royal Enfield, the popular South India-based retro-style motorcycle manufacturer enjoys a huge popularity owing to the cult status of most of its offerings. Not among the ones to sit on their laurels, the motorcycle marque has launched several new motorcycles in the last few years. What’s rather laudable is that with the launch of every new motorcycle range, the company has managed to take another step towards modernization.

The 650 twins have been a huge success and now, the company is all set to introduce a new motorcycle that will sit far below in its product portfolio. To be dubbed Meteor, the new motorcycle will come in as a logical successor to the Thunderbird. Like we said, the motorcycle manufacturer takes a step towards modernization with the launch of every new motorcycle and this will hold true even for the Royal Enfield Meteor.

It is being said that the Royal Enfield Meteor will become the company’s first-ever motorcycle to offer Bluetooth connectivity along with a satellite navigation system. What’s even better is that these two features will be offered even on other upcoming motorcycles from the company. It is important to mention here that these features are already available on many motorcycles from the likes of TVS and Hero MotoCorp.

However, the fact that even Royal Enfield is now planning to offer these features is something that we welcome with open arms. We say this especially because many Royal Enfield motorcycles have been a favourite of long distance tourers. While Bluetooth will help the riders easily take calls on the go, satellite navigation will help them find their way effortlessly.

The rider will be able to extract data, such as messages and caller names, from his smartphone through the instrument cluster. For the satellite navigation, the motorcycles will be offered with LED displays that will make turn-by-turn navigation possible.

These features will be offered on the new motorcycle range after the motorcycle manufacturer received various requests from the current owners and enthusiasts to introduce these features. Also, the company is confident that the slight premium that the inclusion of these features will lead to shall be justified through their usefulness.