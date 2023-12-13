Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes In 2024 To Wait For In India

Within this compilation, we present an overview of potential Royal Enfield motorcycle releases anticipated in India for the year 2024

Earlier this year, Royal Enfield disclosed the pricing details for the Super Meteor 650. At the 2023 MotoVerse event in Goa, the Himalayan 450 was officially launched. Preceding this, the new generation Bullet 350 was introduced a few months ago. Looking ahead, the brand aims to extend its range in the 350 cc, 450 cc, and 650 cc categories in the coming year.

The brand will look to make a strong impact across different segments to further increase its market share in the 350-650 cc space. Here we have covered all the key information on the upcoming Royal Enfield motorcycles that are likely to launch in 2024:

1. Royal Enfield Shotgun 650:

Unveiled at MotoVerse, the factory custom iteration of the Shotgun 650 is limited to just 25 units. However, the final production model will arrive in 2024 both in India and international markets. Distinguishing features of this version include smaller wheels, an upright handlebar, modified footpegs and seats, and a redesigned sub-frame.

2. Royal Enfield Hunter 450:

Royal Enfield is set to broaden its 450 cc lineup with the introduction of a new roadster. Positioned to directly compete with the Triumph Speed 400, it will feature a 452 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled DOHC four-valve engine generating 40.02 PS and 40 Nm. It is designed to cater to customers seeking an everyday retro-styled motorcycle with commendable performance attributes and touring capabilities

3. Royal Enfield Classic Bobber 350:

Derived from the current Classic 350 model, an upcoming bobber from Royal Enfield will possess whitewall tyres, a taller handlebar and a detachable pillion seat. Expected to hit the market in the coming year, it will rival Jawa 42 Bobber and Jawa Perak. The well-known 349 cc single-cylinder air- and oil-cooled SOHC engine will be used.

4. Royal Enfield Scrambler 650:

The Royal Enfield Scrambler 650, spotted multiple times undergoing testing on both Indian and international roads, is set to feature block pattern tyres, taller ground clearance and potentially an extended wheelbase and longer travel suspension, emphasizing its off-road and touring focus. Distinguishing itself from the Interceptor and GT 650s, the Scrambler variant will boast a two-into-one exhaust system.