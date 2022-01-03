Upcoming Royal Enfield Bikes In 2022 – Scram, Bobber, Hunter, Shotgun

Royal Enfield is expected to launch a slew of new motorcycles this year and the Scram 411 appears to be the first in line

Royal Enfield is expected to bring in a host of new launches this calendar year as it will help in strengthening the brand’s domestic range alongside aiding in expanding its reach to new segments. Over the last year or so, we have seen a number of prototypes being tested by the homegrown manufacturer and the first in the line will more likely be the Scram 11.

1. Scram 411:

It is based on the Himalayan dual-purpose adventure tourer and is expected to go on sale in February 2022. Royal Enfield has removed some of the touring essential bits from the Himalayan to make it the Scram 411 including the tall windscreen. It gains a 19-inch front wheel and new colours as well while the powertrain will be the 411 cc single-cylinder unit used in the Adv.

2. Hunter 350:

Royal Enfield has long been testing a scrambler motorcycle using the same twin cradle chassis as the Meteor 350 and new-gen Classic 350. It is said to be internally codenamed the JIC1 and it will likely be equipped with the 349 cc single-cylinder fuel-injected SOHC engine producing a maximum power output of 20.2 bhp and 27 Nm of peak torque. It is paired with a five-speed transmission in the Classic and Meteor, and the same setup is expected to be offered in the Hunter 350.

3. Most Affordable RE:

Internet reports indicate that Royal Enfield is also preparing what has been codenamed the J1C2 and it will become the most affordable motorcycle from the brand on sale upon arrival sometime this year. It could have a price tag of less than Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom) and it could essentially be a stripped-out version of the Hunter 350. It will help in expanding the volume sales of the Chennai-based manufacturer by addressing a wide band of customers and it will have spoked front and rear wheels.

4. Cruiser 650:

The flagship cruiser based on the 650 Twins’ platform is expected to be dubbed the Super Meteor and it could be introduced in the latter half of this year. Judging by the spy shots and a leaked video, we can say that it will have wide seats, forward set footpegs, a tall handlebar setup, upside-down front forks, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, etc.

5. Shotgun 650:

The near-production version of the upcoming Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 was previewed through the SG650 concept at the 2021 EICMA show in Milan, Italy. It is essentially the bobber version of the Super Meteor and could fancy a big market share in the global middleweight category before reaching India. Thus, it could be launched following the arrival of the Super Meteor 650.

6. Classic Bobber:

The new generation Classic 350 was launched a few months ago with high anticipation and it has been well received amongst customers. According to reports, a more premium version of the retro roadster with a single-seater layout (J1H codename) is in development with raised handlebar and white wall tyres, and it could enter the market this year as well. A new generation Bullet is also said to be in the pipeline.