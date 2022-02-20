Upcoming Royal Enfield 450cc ADV To Boast Trellis Frame, Liquid-Cooled Engine

Royal Enfield is planning to launch a 450cc adventure motorcycle, which will be way more technologically advanced than other RE bikes

Royal Enfield is currently developing a 450cc version of Himalayan. As per reports, this upcoming motorcycle will be completely different from all other existing RE bikes. Codenamed ‘K1’, this new model will be built on a completely new trellis frame, which will be much more rugged than the current half-duplex split cradle frame.

Royal Enfield is also developing a new 450cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine, likely to develop a peak power of around 45 PS. We expect a strong low-end and mid-range torque on the motorcycle, which is great for off-road riding. The transmission will likely be a 6-speed gearbox, probably with a slipper and assist clutch, similar to RE 650 twins.

This upcoming adventure motorcycle will likely get wire-spoked wheels, 21-inch at the front and 17-inch at the rear, the same as the current Himalayan. Royal Enfield will offer tubeless tyres with wire-spoked wheels on higher variants, which will be an extremely practical addition. The bike is also expected to get better suspension – USD front forks and a rear monoshock.

RE Himalayan 450 will likely get a new instrument console as well, which will be a digital or semi-digital unit. The current instrument cluster on Himalayan looks way too cluttered and busy, and a new one with a simpler design would be much better. Of course, there will be a sturdy sump guard on offer on the new motorcycle, to keep the underbelly safe when off-roading.

In typical ADV fashion, the riding ergonomics would be upright and relaxed, with a tall handlebar, a scooped seat, and centre-set footpegs. The design would likely be an evolution of the current Himalayan. The forthcoming Himalayan 450 is expected to launch sometime in 2023, and it will likely be priced between Rs. 2.5 lakh to Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).

Interestingly, Royal Enfield is currently working on a 650cc version of Himalayan as well, which is expected to launch in 2024. This won’t be a hardcore off-roader though, rather an adventure tourer with the same 648cc parallel-twin engine as Interceptor 650 and Continental GT650.

