Upcoming Renault Kiger Rendered In Its Production-Ready Avatar

Renault Kiger Concept recently made its global debut, and is expected to go on sale in India by mid-2021, with launches in other international markets following later. The concept vehicle had a brilliant design, extremely elegant and futuristic. The production-spec model will reportedly share 80 per cent similarity with the concept, which is quite exciting news.

Here, we have a few digitally rendered images, which show us what the production version of the Renault Kiger could actually look like. These images were created by Kleber Silva, a Brazilian automotive designer, whose other works have also been featured on our website. The design uses the concept vehicle as the base, and adds a few elements from other Renault/Nissan vehicles.

The front facia of the rendering is quite different from the recently-unveiled concept. We see a new grille design, with horizontal slates and chrome inserts. The headlamps are vertically split, with LED DRLs on the top and the main headlight units integrated into the bumper. These elements have been borrowed from the Renault Kwid. The side air vents and air dam design is the same as the concept though.

At the sides, we see a set of dual-tone alloy wheels, which look much smaller and feasible than the ones on the concept, and the car’s ride height is much lower as well. There’s black plastic cladding at the bottom along the length of the vehicle and on the wheel arches. It also gets a dual-tone exterior paint scheme, with blacked-out roof, along with A- and B-pillars.

Faux roof rails are also present on the vehicle, to add a little utilitarian appeal to the aesthetics. At the rear, the tailgate has been lifted from the Nissan Magnite, complete with the rear wiper and roof-mounted spoiler. The LED taillights and rear bumper (including the shapely exhaust vent) are the same as the concept car, with proportions adjusted to fit the design.

The production-spec Renault Kiger will offer the same engine options as the upcoming Nissan Magnite. These will consist of a naturally aspirated and a turbocharged engine, both of them 1.0-litre, inline-3 units. A 5-speed manual transmission will be offered as standard, while a CVT will be available as an option. Upon launch, the Kiger will compete against the Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, and of course, the Magnite.