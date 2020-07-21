Upcoming Nissan Magnite’s Front End Captured Undisguised

The Nissan Magnite is expected to borrow Renault Triber’s 1.0-litre 3-cylinder engine (72 PS/96 Nm), while it could also additionally get a turbocharged version of the same powertrain

Nissan has been working on entering the sub-compact SUV with a new product called the ‘Magnite’, which has to be its most anticipated upcoming launches in the Indian market. About two days ago, Nissan finally revealed the first concept images of the Magnite sub-4m SUV, and now, the first undisguised prototype of the car has already been spied, completely revealing its front fascia.

Originally, the sub-4m SUV in question was set to be revealed by Nissan under its ‘Datsun’ sub-brand. However, Datsun did not manage to meet the expectations of the Nissan in any of the countries it was operating in, including the Indian market. Hence, Nissan decided to use the said car and launch it under its own brand, naming it ‘Magnite’.

This is also evident from this spy image, which reveals the upcoming car’s large hexagonal front grille, which is reminiscent of Datsun cars, especially the recently launched BS6-compliant rediGO facelift. The sharp headlamps as well as the L-shaped chrome bumper inserts also look similar to the entry-level hatch.

In addition to this, Nissan has also added a faux skid plate at the front of the Magnite, in order to make it look more appealing. While now we do have an idea of what the Magnite would look like on the outside, Nissan is yet to reveal images of the car’s cabin. With that being said, the sub-4m could be borrowing design cues for its interiors from its sibling Kicks.

Considering the segment standards, Nissan is expected to pack the top-end Magnite variant with features like a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, cruise control, a 360-degree camera, and even an electric sunroof.

The Magnite will be based on the CMF-A+ platform, and will be powered by the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine as the Renault Triber, while a turbocharged version of the same engine is expected to be offered on the higher-end trims. The former will be available in the same state of tune (72 PS/96 Nm) as the sub-4m hatch/MPV, while the latter is expected to produce around 100 PS of max power.