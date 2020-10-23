Upcoming Nissan Magnite SUV Details Explained In Video

Nissan Magnite is powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine, paired with either a manual or a CVT transmission

Nissan Motor India hosted the global premiere of the Magnite in a hope to make speedy recovery in the domestic market. The made-in-India compact SUV holds plenty of significance for the Japanese manufacturer as it does have any volume seller in its product range. Thus, it has gone all in with the Magnite, which is expected to be priced between Rs. 5.5 lakh and Rs. 9.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

If the highly aggressive price range comes into existence, the Magnite has the potential to create a niche of its own in the hotly contested compact SUV space. The Magnite has plenty in common with the forthcoming Renault Kiger and it will go on sale in the early parts of 2021. Moreover, the Magnite is heavily localised to carry an aggressive price range.

The five-seater sits on the CMF-A+ platform as the Renault Triber and it will be powered by a 1.0-litre three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine in the top-spec variants. The powertrain develops around 100 horsepower and 160 Nm of peak torque, and is connected to either a manual or an X-Tronic CVT automatic unit.

The compact SUV has a striking exterior to say the least with an unusually large in-your-face front grille embellished in chrome. The front fascia also boasts of sleek LED headlamps with sequential turn signals integrated into the assembly while the prominent L-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights can also be seen on the bumper with the lower section featuring LED fog lamps.

Other design highlights are a sculpted rear with wraparound LED tail lamps, skid plates up front and rear, thick body cladding and a sporty roofline. The Magnite will be offered in multiple colour options including dual-tone shades that really accentuate the visual appeal.

The interior comes equipped with a digital instrument cluster, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, vehicle dynamic control, and a lot more. It has bootspace capacity of 336 litres, ground clearance of 204 mm and turning radius of 5 metres.