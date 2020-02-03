Upcoming MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner – Specs Comparison

MG Gloster is basically a re-badged Maxus D90 that will launch in India to rival the likes of Ford Endeavour and Toyota Fortuner, Official Debut At Auto Expo 2020

After the great success of the MG Hector, the Chinese-owned British car manufacturer will no field another new SUV in the country in the form of a rebadged Maxus D90. Just like the Hector is based on the Chinese Baojun 530 SUV, the D90 is a Chinese model that will spawn the MG Gloster in India.

The new SUV will lock horns with the likes of Toyota Fortuner and Ford Endeavour. Here, we have put together a MG Gloster vs Toyota Fortuner comparison to tell you how the new model stacks up against the best-selling SUV in the segment.

Dimensions

One of the biggest USPs of the MG Gloster SUV will be its large dimensions. The new model will measure 5,005 mm in length, 1,932 mm in width and 1,875 mm in height. Its wheelbase will stand at 2,950 mm. This will make it larger than all its rivals, including Toyota Fortuner, Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and Isuzu MU-X. In fact, the Gloster is so big that it’s almost as large as the Toyota Land Cruiser and Jeep Grand Cherokee, which means the size of the new offering will be one of its biggest USPs.

Dimensions MG Gloster Toyota Fortuner Length 5,005 mm 4,795 mm Width 1,932 mm 1,855 mm Height 1,875 mm 1,835 mm Wheelbase 2,950 mm 2,745 mm

The Toyota Fortuner isn’t a small car by any stretch of the imagination. However, it’s definitely a tad smaller than the Gloster. The hot-selling SUV measures 4795 mm in length, 1855 mm in width and 1835 mm in height. It comes with a wheelbase of 2745 mm. As you can see, Gloster is longer, wider and even taller. It even has more than 200 mm longer wheelbase.

Specifications

The MG Gloster will hold an advantage over the Toyota Fortuner not just in terms of dimensions but even in terms of specifications. The upcoming MG SUV could go on sale in two engine variants – a petrol and a diesel. The petrol motor on offer will be a 2.0-litre turbocharged unit that produces a maximum power of 224.34 PS and a peak torque of 360 Nm.

On the other hand, the diesel engine will also displace 2.0-litre but will benefit rom a twin-turbo setup. It will produce a maximum power of 218 PS and a peak torque of 480 Nm. Transmission options will include a 6-speed manual and an 8-speed torque-converter unit. The diesel unit will be available with an optional 4WD.

Specifications MG Gloster Diesel Toyota Fortuner Diesel Engine 2 Litre Diesel Engine 2.8 Litre Diesel Engine Power 218 PS 177 PS Torque 480 NM 420 NM(MT)/450 NM(AT) Transmission 6 Speed MT/8 Speed AT 6 Speed MT/6 Speed AT

Again, the Toyota Fortuner is not underpowered by any stretch of the imagination. However, simply speaking, it’s nowhere as potent as the upcoming MG SUV. Like the Gloster, the Toyota Fortuner is available with two engine options, including petrol and a diesel option. The former displaces 2.7-litre and is available with two transmission choices – 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic.

Specifications MG Gloster Petrol Toyota Fortuner Petrol Engine 2.0 Litre Turbocharged Petrol Engine 2.7 Litre Diesel Engine Power 224 PS 166 PS Torque 360 NM 245 NM Transmission 6 Speed MT/ 8 Speed AT 5 Speed MT/6 Speed AT

It produces a maximum power of 166 PS and a peak torque of 245 Nm. It’s available in a 2WD format. The diesel engine displaces 2.8-litre and is available with same transmission options as the petrol sibling. It produces a maximum power of 177 PS and a peak torque of 420 Nm with the manual transmission and 450 Nm with the automatic unit. 4WD is optional.

Features

Like the MG Hector, the Gloster will have a comprehensive connected apps suite that will be powered by an eSIM embedded into the vehicle’s body. Other than this, the equipment list of the new SUV will include a plethora of features, including Adaptive LED headlights, 21-inch alloy wheels, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, panoramic sunroof, 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 8-inch driver information display, 360-degree monitor and 8-way power driver’s seat with 4-way lumbar support.

On the other hand, the Toyota Fortuner comes with a seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with sat-nav, Optitron meter cluster, LED colour coordinated cabin light, engine start/stop, cooled upper glove box, seven SRS airbags, tractive control, downhill assist control, hill assist control, vehicle stability control, electronically controlled power back door, etc. However, it misses out on crucial bits like an electric sunroof and even Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity.

Price

The MG Gloster will soon become the flagship product in the company’s arsenal. It will likely have a base price of Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom), which will make it slightly costlier than the Toyota Fortuner. It may be noted that a reason for the high price tag will be due to the excise duties that the company would pay for importing the vehicle through CKD route.

On the other hand, the Toyota Fortuner has been on sale in a price range of Rs 28.18 – 34.2 Lakh (ex-showroom). However, this SUV is about to receive the BSVI update, which could make it slightly costlier. This will make the popular SUV slightly more affordable than the upcoming MG flagship model.

Verdict

Dimensions – The MG Gloster is half-a-shoe-size bigger than the Toyota Fortuner, which will lead to a more spacious cabin and a higher road presence.

Specifications – The MG Gloster is even more powerful than the Fortuner, which should lead to better on-road performance figures.

Features – This is another area where the MG Gloster will hold an edge over the hot-selling SUV.

Price – In all chances, the Toyota Fortuner will be slightly cheaper than the upcoming SUV. However, it remains to be seen if the slightly lower price tag would help it justify the lower power, smaller size and lack of features like an electric sunroof.