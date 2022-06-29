Upcoming MG Compact EV Spied In India For The First Time

MG Motor’s upcoming electric hatchback for the Indian market – expected to be unveiled at the 2023 Auto Expo – has made its spy shot debut

MG Motor India has begun the road-testing of its upcoming entry-level EV, and the first set of spy pictures have now emerged online. Previously, it was reported that the manufacturer will introduce an electric micro-hatchback in our market, based on Wuling Air EV, which was introduced in China and Indonesia not too long ago.

Wuling Air EV has a length of up to 2,974mm, a width of 1,505mm, and a height of 1,631mm, along with a wheelbase length of 2,010mm. It is a three-door hatchback, available in two-seater and four-seater versions. Its India-spec version by MG likely won’t be too different, with similar dimensions.

MG will likely offer only the four-seater version in the Indian market, to ensure that the vehicle is practical enough to serve as a family car. In the spy pictures, the test mule does seem to be a four-seater vehicle, as the cabin stretches long enough behind the doors. One interesting detail to note here is that the spare wheel has been mounted on the tailgate!

The tailgate-mounted spare wheel will be an India-specific feature, as Wuling Air doesn’t have it. This could be an indication that MG will make appropriate changes to the design to appeal to Indian buyers. The vehicle is completely covered in camouflage wrap though, so it’s hard to make out any other design details in the available spy pictures.

We expect the upcoming MG electric hatchback to be well equipped. It will likely get a fully digital instrument console, a touchscreen infotainment system, and much more. The higher variants could even get wood and faux aluminium inserts around the cabin, along with soft-touch materials, to make the vehicle feel premium.

This forthcoming MG EV will be powered by an LFP battery pack, produced by Tata AutoComp (which has a JV with Chinese battery supplier Gotion). MG will reportedly target affluent buyers looking for additional cars in their garage. The price is expected to start at around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom), which would be decently affordable for an electric car.