Upcoming 9 Maruti Suzuki Cars In India – Vitara Brezza Facelift To Jimny SUV

Maruti Suzuki is planning to introduce several new models in India from the entry-level segment to SUV segment

Maruti Suzuki is India’s largest carmaker and they have a market share of more than 50% from the last few years. The company wants to continue the positive momentum moving forward and they are planning to introduce new models in segments, which they are not present. Along with this, Maruti Suzuki to update old products as they need to meet the upcoming safety and emission norms. Here are the model wise details of upcoming cars.

1. Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Maruti Suzuki commenced testing of the production version on Future S concept showcased in India at 2018 Auto Expo. S-Presso is expected to come with an SUV design theme to rival Renault Kwid and the new model might come with good ground clearance.

The upcoming model will come with lots of features like touch screen infotainment system, dual airbags, ABS with EBD, speed sensor alert and more. The overall body of the hatchback is likely to be built stronger to meet the new safety norms. The engine options are expected to be a 1.0 or maybe turbocharged petrol engine with manual and AMT gearbox options.

2. Maruti Wagon R EV

The EV segment in India has lots of potential and current models in the market are priced on the premium end, which makes them not accessible for most of the people and the range is very low. Maruti Suzuki is also going to join the EV segment and the first product from the company will be Wagon R EV.

The company is currently road testing JDM-spec model of Wagon R EV in India to gather data as they want to see how battery perform in Indian climate and road conditions, which will help them to develop a better battery pack for the Wagon R EV.

The specification of the battery pack is not yet revealed and market launch might take place next year.

3. Maruti Vitara SUV

The Vitara is one of the popular models of the company in the global market and, in India, it will be positioned above the Vitara Brezza SUV. The current model of Vitara is near the end of its life cycle and a new model is currently under development, which is likely to be introduced in India as a rival for the segment best seller Hyundai Creta.

The upcoming model will come with a new design theme as it might get a new grille with redesigned headlamps and tail lamps with a new set of bumpers. The interior will be premium as the SUV will be packed with lots of features to lure buyers from its competitors. The Vitara will be powered by petrol and diesel engines. The launch might take place by 2020. The company is likely to introduce a 7-seater version as well.

4. New Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Celerio is one of the best selling models in its segment and the company has begun works on the next-generation model. The company might give an evolutionary design theme for new Celerio and it could also take design cues from the Future S Concept. The interior might also get significant changes to make it better.

The company will pack the hatchback with lots of features. Some reports have also indicated that the next generation Celerio could get an EV powertrain similar to the Wagon R, which is currently under development. This powertrain might be developed with help from Toyota and it will also get a petrol engine with the manual gearbox.

5. Vitara Brezza Facelift

Maruti Suzuki is currently not offering the Vitara Brezza with a petrol engine option but the company announced that they are going to discontinue diesel engines after the introduction of BSVI rule next year. Before that, Maruti Suzuki will introduce Vitara Brezza facelift with new 1.5 L petrol engine, which made its debut in Ciaz.

The 1.5 L engine puts out 104.7 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque, mated to 5-speed manual gearbox. This engine comes with dual-battery set up and smart hybrid vehicle system to improve efficiency and it will be a BSVI unit also. Apart from the new engine, Maruti will make some changes and feature addition to the SUV. Vitara Brezza facelift to get Sunroof along with 4 Airbags and some minor tweaks in the bumpers.

6. Ignis Facelift

The first hatchback from Maruti Suzuki to be sold through the Nexa dealership, the Maruti Suzuki Ignis sell in good number but is yet to gain as much popularity as the other Maruti cars, a reason why Maruti Suzuki added attractive features and design elements to the Ignis this year launching a facelifted version.

However, the change didn’t translate well into sales and now Maruti Suzuki might add another facelift, adding more features and a BS-VI engine to the Ignis. The Ignis is already not available in diesel engine variant.

Expected Launch: End of 2019

Expected Price: 8-11 Lakh

7. Suzuki Jimny

Suzuki introduced the new generation of Jimny last year in global markets and some reports indicate that the company might introduce the small-offroader in India as it has the potential to become a strong competitor for the Mahindra Thar. One of the stands out feature of new Jimny is its Mercedes Benz G-Wagon inspired design theme.

But the interior is completely new as it gets a new three-spoke multifunction steering wheel with the new instrument cluster. The centre console is dominated by a touch-screen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with features like climate control. The engine options include a petrol engine and the small SUV come with four-wheel drive system also.

8. Maruti Suzuki Vitara 7-Seater

The upcoming Maruti Suzuki Vitara mid-SUV will receive a 7-seater variant too, although there’s no official confirmation put on the speculation. The Vitara 7-seater will compete against the upcoming MG Hector 7-seater and Tata Harrier 7-seater and is expected to be priced around Rs 15 Lakh for the base variant.

The mechanicals and features will remain similar to the Vitara 5-seater, however the design will be altered to accommodate extra row of seating, by increasing rear overhang.

9. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 7 Seater

Maruti Suzuki launched the new generation Wagon R earlier this year and the new model has been a big success for the company. Now they are planning to expand the lineup with a new model based on the Wagon R and it will be a 7-seater MPV to rival recently launched Renault Triber. The name of the upcoming model is not yet confirmed as it is rumored to be Solio.

The new model will be based on the same Heartect platform and the design theme might be shared with the regular Wagon R as it will help them to reduce cost. The MPV will be packed with lots of features like touch screen infotainment system, climate control and more. The Wagon R 7-seater will be powered by 1.2 L engine from the regular model with 83 PS.

Expected Launch: June 2019

Expected Price: 6-8 Lakh