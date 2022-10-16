Upcoming Maruti 7-Seater SUV Likely To Get Electric-Hybrid, AWD Option

The new Maruti Suzuki 7-Seater SUV will share the platform with recently launched Grand Vitara, to rival Hyundai Alcazar and Mahindra XUV700

Maruti Suzuki is currently working on launching multiple new SUVs for the Indian market after launching the new Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara SUV. These new SUVs will target different buyers and will boast different body styles and powerful engine options. A new 7-seater SUV is also said to be in the works and here are all the details to know about this upcoming Maruti Suzuki 7-seater SUV in India.

One of the latest reports suggests that Maruti Suzuki India is currently working on launching a new 7-seater SUV for the Indian market to take on the rivals like the Hyundai Alcazar and the Mahindra XUV700. This new SUV will be underpinned by the brand’s global C-platform and will boast a strong road presence and massive dimensions.

From what we know so far, this new Maruti Suzuki 7-seater SUV will share its powertrain options with the new Maruti Grand Vitara SUV. These include the new 1.5L TNGA Atkinson cycle strong hybrid petrol engine and Suzuki’s 1.5L K15C mild-hybrid petrol engine. The strong hybrid engine churns out a peak power output of 115 hp and 141 Nm of peak torque. The K15C motor on the other hand churns out 103 hp and 135 Nm.

Inside, this new 7-seater SUV will get features like a large sunroof, a new SmartPlay touchscreen infotainment system, automatic climate, ventilated seats, steering mounted controls, digital instrument console, and more.

In addition to this, it will also boast features like auto-dimming IRVMs, electrically operated side mirrors, captain seats in the second row and a push-button start. Maruti may also offer connected car tech with this new SUV.

While Maruti is yet to announce the official launch timeline of this new 7-seater SUV in the country, we are currently expecting this new SUV to make its debut only in late 2023 or in 2024. The Indian carmaker is currently working on the 5-door iteration of the Jimny that will hit the showrooms next year. This new SUV is expected to be positioned above the Ertiga and the XL6 in the brand’s portfolio.