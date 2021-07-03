Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Will Be More Powerful Than Ford Endeavour

Mahindra XUV700 will be available with two engine choices, including a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (200 PS) and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit (185 PS)

Mahindra & Mahindra will launch the highly-anticipated XUV700 in India in October this year. The upcoming SUV is expected to be officially unveiled in the coming weeks, but even before that, technical specifications of the vehicle have leaked online, and it seems like the XUV700 will be the most powerful vehicle in its segment upon launch.

As per reports, the XUV700 will be offered with two engine options – 2.0-litre turbo-petrol unit and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel unit. The former is expected to generate a peak power of 200 PS, and the latter around 185 PS. In comparison, Hyundai Alcazar is rated at 159 PS for its petrol version and 115 PS for the diesel version, while Tata Safari’s sole diesel motor develops 170 PS.

MG Hector Plus belts out 143 PS from its petrol motor, and its diesel mill develops 170 PS. Interestingly, Mahindra XUV700 will be more powerful than a few vehicles in segments above as well! In fact, Ford Endeavour’s 2.0-litre turbocharged diesel engine generates 170 PS of peak power, which is also less than the upcoming Mahindra SUV!

Transmission options on the XUV700 will consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic transmission. An electrified powertrain option will also be available, but we’re not sure when that would arrive. The vehicle will come loaded with plenty of premium features and equipment, like a largest-in-segment panoramic sunroof, radar-based driving aids, speed-adaptive headlights, e-parking brake, driving modes, and much more.

Thanks to plenty of spy pictures, we also know that the XUV700 will have a dual-screen dash layout, with a fully digital instrument cluster and a large infotainment touchscreen seated in a joint housing. Other than that, the vehicle is expected to be available in both 6- and 7-seat configurations, just like all its rivals in the segment.

Upon launch, Mahindra XUV700 is expected to have a starting price of Rs. 16 lakh (ex-showroom). Also, the XUV500 will be temporarily discontinued after the arrival of XUV700. As per speculations, Mahindra XUV500 will return a few years later, as a new 5-seater SUV, to rival Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in India.