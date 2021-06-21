Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Spied Again Ahead Of October Launch

Mahindra XUV700 will be available with three powertrain choices – a 2.0-litre petrol unit, a 2.2-litre diesel unit, and an unspecified electric unit

Mahindra & Mahindra will be launching the new XUV700 in India soon, likely in October this year. The new SUV will serve as the replacement for the XUV500, but will be slightly larger and more premium than it. The upcoming SUV was recently spied once again during a road test, driving around in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Although the test model was wearing full-body camouflage, a lot of design details are visible here. The front grille features six vertical slats, and it’s flanked by a pair of LED headlamps with large C-shaped DRLs. The front bumper seems to have a wide air dam, along with air vents on the sides. The vehicle gets blacked-out alloy wheels, and we also see flush-type door handles here.

Upon closer inspection, roof rails and panoramic sunroof can also be seen here. Thanks to previous spy pictures, we know that the XUV700 will offer plenty of premium equipment. The vehicle will get a twin-screen dash layout, consisting of a touchscreen infotainment system and a full-digital instrument cluster, along with radar-based autonomous driving aids, power-adjustable seats with memory function, connected car tech etc.

Mahindra will likely offer the XUV700 with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mill and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel powerplant. The former is expected to generate a peak power and torque of 190 PS and 380 Nm, respectively. As for the diesel motor, speculations suggest that the manufacturer is testing it out in three states of tune – 180 PS, 190 PS, and 210 PS.

Transmission options are expected to consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox, available on both engines. Apart from that, Mahindra has also confirmed that the XUV700 will get an electric (or perhaps an electrified) powertrain option as well, but we’re not sure if that would launch alongside the petrol/diesel models, or if it would arrive at a later date.

Upon launch, Mahindra XUV700 will compete with the likes of Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, and the newly-launched Hyundai Alcazar. As for the XUV500, it will be discontinued temporarily after the arrival of the XUV700, but it will reportedly return in a 5-seater avatar later, in 2024.

Spy image credit: Harshal Naik