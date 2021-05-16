Upcoming Mahindra XUV700 Digitally Imagined In Production Ready Form

Here, we have a digitally rendered image that shows us how the Mahindra XUV700 might look in its production-spec avatar

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to launch the highly-anticipated XUV700 in India this year. The XUV700 will replace the XUV500 in the manufacturer’s lineup upon arrival, but the latter is expected to return later in a new 5-seater avatar. Plenty of spy pictures of the XUV700 have been floating around the interweb, giving us clues about the upcoming SUV’s styling.

Here, we have a digitally rendered image, created by Praveen C John (IG: @fallen_3377), which shows us what the XUV700 might look like in its final production form. At the front, the vehicle gets a large grille with six vertical slats, a silver-finished surround, and a Mahindra logo in the middle. It is flanked by LED headlamps on both sides, which feature large C-shaped LED DRLs.

The front bumper also sports a wide air dam and sharp-looking side vents, with the latter housing the fog lamps as well. At the sides, we see a set of pretty machine-cut alloy wheels, seated within flared wheel arches. The B- and C-pillars are blacked out, along with the ORVMs, which contrast well with the bright red exterior paint.

The door handles are horizontally-oriented traditional units, not the vertically-oriented handles we see on the current model, and neither the flush-type handles that were spotted on the test models. The SUV also gets black plastic cladding on the bottom at the sides, on the wheel arches, and the bottom of the front bumper.

We can also see a pair of faux roof rails at the top, along with a hint of the panoramic sunroof. The rear section of the XUV700 has also been rendered, visible on the other model in the background. The taillights are wraparound LED units, and we also see a roof-mounted spoiler here. The rear bumper gets chrome-tipped faux exhausts, which look quite cool.

Although the actual production-ready model will likely look a little different than this, this digital rendering gives us a fine clue about the overall design of Mahindra XUV700. The SUV is expected to launch around October 2021, and upon arrival, it will rival the likes of the Tata Safari, MG Hector, and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar in the Indian market.