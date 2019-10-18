Upcoming Mahindra XUV400 (Creta Rival) Rendered Based On Spyshots

Mahindra XUV400 is expected to slot below the XUV500 in the brand’s domestic lineup; spied on test recently in India

Mahindra launched the XUV300 in the middle of February 2019. It has been another try at the sub-four-metre SUV segment and the perseverance has paid dividends for the largest UV manufacturer in the country. The XUV300 has emerged as one of the top-selling models in the space and comfortably beat TUV300.

Its decent momentum is expected to continue into the festive season despite the sales crisis being endured by the industry through 2019. Mahindra will more likely introduce the next generation Thar at the 2020 Auto Expo the coming February while the all-new Scorpio and XUV500 are in the works as well.

The homegrown automaker has not tried its hands on the modern mid-size SUV segment yet despite the Scorpio being pitched against some of the established rivals in this particular segment. It will reportedly slot in a brand new SUV between the XUV300 and XUV500 and it could be called the XUV400, testing of the fully camouflaged vehicle already begins in India as it was spied recently.

The digital rendering of the XUV400 posted here gives you some indication what the end product might look like. Codenamed the S204, it is believed to be based on the same platform as the XUV300 as the stretched version of the SsangYong Tivoli’s architecture will more likely underpin the upcoming SUV.

Taking design inspiration from the existing XUV500 and other Mahindra models, the rendering depicts the XUV400 with a prominent front fascia having bigger grille and headlamps. The abundant use of chrome treatment and a sporty bumper at the front with rectangular fog lamps are accompanied by LED Daytime Running Lights.

The side profile also reminds us of the XUV500 in more ways than one offering space for probably seven people and it could target family audience. As for the powertrain, it could use the same 1.2-litre turbo petrol and 1.5-litre turbo diesel from the XUV300 with BSVI compliance.

Both will be mated to either a six-speed manual or an automatic transmission. The interior could share several parts with the XUV300 and expect a similar upmarket features list.