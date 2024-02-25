Mahindra Thar Electric (Thar.e) is expected to launch in 2026 and it will be a five-door model; claimed driving range could be over 450 km

At the Futurescape event, Mahindra & Mahindra showcased the Global Pik Up and Thar.e concepts and both will enter production. Previously we explained about the Scorpio N based lifestyle pickup truck and here we take a look at the electrified Thar. The production electric off-road SUV is expected to arrive within the next two years and it will help expand the Thar’s range further.

Mahindra sells the Thar in its three-door avatar, and the 2WD version joined the lineup earlier last year. The bigger five-door Thar will be introduced in the second half of 2024 and it will be positioned above the existing three-door and will be more premium and feature-rich as well. The forthcoming Thar EV, on the other hand, will be futuristic in terms of appeal.

The electric Thar will be a five-door model as the design patent showed plenty of information. It will be a slightly toned-down version of the concept as the square-ish elements, upright elements and sharp creases will be retained. Besides the squared-shaped LED Daytime Running Lights, the front fascia gets Thar.e lettering on the grille and triple horizontal LED light slats.

It will feature prominent wheel arches and good-looking alloy wheels, complemented by the muscular front and rear bumpers. The cabin will feature a two-spoke octagonal-shaped steering wheel in a similar fashion to the concept, a large touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options, an all-digital instrument console and so on.

The front and rear bench seats will come with squarish patterns. While the front seat gets connected headrest, the rear one has the headrest mounted on the roof. Mahindra has not revealed any performance numbers and range details for the Thar.e yet but we can expect it to return a driving range of more than 400 km on a single charge.

It will employ a large battery pack and twin electric motors, presumably one driving each axle to form a four-wheel-drive system. Mahindra is currently working on bringing in the facelifted XUV300, five-door Thar, XUV300 EV and XUV.e8 based on the XUV700 within the next twelve months.