Upcoming Mahindra Thar 5-Door To Launch In The Coming Months

Expected to launch in the second half of 2024, the production of the Mahindra Thar 5-Door will likely commence in June

Mahindra & Mahindra is preparing for its next big launch for the Indian market and it is none other than the Thar 5-Door. The test mule of the upcoming off-roader has been spotted multiple times in the country across different terrains and we have a good idea of what to expect from the new SUV. While the launch is still a good time away, we have some new updates regarding the Thar 5-Door.

As per some media reports, the production of the Thar 5-Door will commence in June this year. The SUV will use the same production line as the current Thar 3-Door, however, there will be no effect on the latter’s production capacity. Mahindra is eyeing a production target of around 4,000 units per month for the 5-Door Thar. If this is the case, the waiting period for the Thar 5-Door will certainly go very high, much like other popular Mahindra SUVs in the market.

The Indian carmaker registered trademarks of several new names for the Thar 5-Door. Amongst these, the Thar Armada moniker makes the most sense and is expected to be finalised at the time of launch. If the reports regarding the production timeline of the SUV are accurate, there are high chance the SUV will debut sometime in the month of July.

In terms of equipment, the spy shots have revealed the inclusion of a host of new features. These include a new 10.25-inch infotainment system with the brand’s latest interface, connected car tech, an electric sunroof on higher trims, front and rear armrests as well as a new steering wheel.

There will be some styling tweaks for the exterior design like a new set of alloy wheels, updated front grille along with revised tail lamps. All these new additions to the Thar 5-Door will likely be carried forward to Thar 3-Door as a part of its mid-life facelift update.

Under the hood, the Mahindra Thar 5-Door will draw power from the familiar 2.2-litre mHawk diesel and a 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine, mated to the option of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel drive system will be a part of the package across the range and Mahindra could also introduce rear-wheel drive configuration with the new Thar 5-Door.