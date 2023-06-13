Upcoming Made-In-India KTM Electric Scooter Spied: Key Details

KTM has started the testing of its electric scooter and spy images of the test mule have surfaced online. This will kick-start the brand’s journey into the e-scooter segment

KTM’s electric scooter was in the works for a long time and there were rumours floating in the market regarding its global debut. In the latest development, we have something concrete as the test mule of KTM’s electric scooter was spotted for the first time. Although the prototype was spied in Europe, KTM could consider this e-scooter for the Indian market and it will likely make a global debut in 2025.

The spy images reveal a lot of essential details about the e-scooter and it seems more like an early production prototype. To begin with, the scooter’s styling has some similarities to the KTM’s EMotion Concept, however, there is a fair share of changes as well. Upfront, the test mule was seen sporting a vertically stacked dual projector headlamp setup which sits well with the overall maxi-style design.

Apart from this, the test mule also gets LED indicators, a decent size windscreen and a bulky front apron at the front end, while the sleek body panels at the sides along with a rear mono-shock are part of the package. In addition to this, we can also spot an aluminium swingarm, ByBre brake callipers, chunky alloy wheels and a digital instrument cluster on the test mule.

Talking about its powertrain, the KTM e-scooter will get a floor-mounted battery pack and its exact capacity is still unknown. Some speculation are hinting that the two-wheeler will get two variants i.e. a 4 kW motor option with a top speed of around 45 kmph and a performance-oriented version using an 8 kW motor with a top speed of over 100 kmph.

The claimed range of the electric scooter will be in-line with its rivals, ranging between 100 km to 150 km depending upon the battery capacity and motor. There are chances that this e-scooter could be launched as a Husqvarna product, however, the test mule’s overall appeal falls more in line with the KTM brand. Even the rider wearing KTM branded gears clears a lot of air.

Along with this, there are chances that KTM’s electric scooter is developed in collaboration with Bajaj and if this is true, it will be manufactured in India at the company’s Akurdi-based facility.