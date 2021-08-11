Upcoming KTM Bikes In India – Next-Gen RC Series To 790 Adventure

Here, we have listed five upcoming KTM motorcycles in India, ranging from next-gen versions of existing models to a few completely new ones

Austrian two-wheeler maker KTM has a lot of new motorcycles in the pipeline. The manufacturer’s Indian branch – KTM India – is also expected to see some action in the near future. The company has a few new models lined up for launch, some of which are being developed in partnership with Pune-based Bajaj Auto.

Listed below are the top five upcoming KTM motorcycles that are expected to launch in the Indian market, some in the coming months and some in a few years.

Next-gen KTM RC200

KTM is currently working on the next-generation model of the RC200, and this upcoming motorcycle has been spotted a few times during road tests, on Indian as well as foreign streets. The upcoming model will feature plenty of changes over the outgoing version, including an updated design, a new split trellis frame, etc.

The powerplant of the new-generation RC200 will likely remain unchanged though. It will draw power from a 199.5cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine, with 25 PS and 19.2 Nm of peak power and torque on tap, respectively. Transmission duties will be handled by a 6-speed gearbox.

Next-gen KTM RC390

Alongside the new RC200, the manufacturer will also roll out the next-gen version of the RC390. The updated RC390 will feature the same changes over the current-gen model as its 200cc twin – an updated design and a new frame. Also, the new model will get a TFT instrument console, the same as the 390 Duke.

The engine of the next-gen KTM RC390 will continue to be a 373.3cc, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder unit, which can develop a peak power of 43.5 PS and a maximum torque of 36 Nm. This motor will come paired to a 6-speed gearbox, with a slipper & assist clutch on offer. Both KTM RC200 and RC390 are expected to launch in India before the end of this year.

KTM 790 Adventure

KTM is expected to introduce the 790 Adventure in the Indian market very soon. We expect the motorcycle to arrive at our shores in limited numbers via the CKD import route, the same as the old 790 Duke. Interestingly, the 790 Adventure was spied a few weeks back at Bajaj’s plant in Pune, which has been fuelling speculations about its launch.

KTM 790 Adventure is powered by a 799cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine, which belts out a peak power of 95.2 PS and a maximum torque of 88 Nm. The power is transferred to the rear wheel via a 6-speed transmission, along with a PASC slipper clutch.

Next-gen KTM 390 Duke

KTM is also working on the next-generation version of the 390 Duke. Early prototypes have been spotted testing a few times on international soil, and we expect the bike to feature changes to the design, including a new headlamp, sharp tank shrouds, a sleeker tail section, etc. The chassis and handling dynamics may be altered as well.

The engine will likely remain the same 373.3cc single-pot motor as the current-gen version, but the power delivery and/or smoothness may be improved. Of course, a 6-speed transmission and a slipper & assist clutch would be offered as standard. The next-gen KTM 390 Duke is expected to debut next year internationally, and then arrive in the Indian market a little while later.

Upcoming KTM 490 range

Bajaj and KTM are jointly developing a new 490cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine. Once ready, this powerplant would be used on a few new models, expected to be the 490 Duke, 490 Adventure, RC490, 490 Enduro, and 490 Supermoto. The Duke, RC, and Adventure variants would likely be the ones to be available in India, while the Supermoto and Enduro versions would be given a miss for our market.

As per speculations, a few of these new models would debut globally by the end of this year, and the rest would likely be unveiled some time during 2022. As for the Indian market, we expect the 490 Duke to be launched first, likely next year, while the RC490 and 490 Adventure would follow a few months after that.