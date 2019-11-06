Upcoming KTM 250 Adventure FIRST PICS Out

The KTM 250 Adventure looks almost identical to its elder sibling the 390 Adventure and it is powered by a 248.8cc single-cylinder motor

While we are still waiting for KTM to launch the 390 Adventure in India at the Bike week in Goa next month, the Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer has surprised their fans by releasing the first pics of the 250 Adventure. KTM did not showcase the 250 Adventure at EICMA 2019 because the motorcycle will not be sold in the markets of Europe but it is rather targeted towards developing markets like India.

The good news is that the KTM 250 Adventure although will be cheaper than the 390 Adventure but it looks identical to its elder sibling. The only visual difference between both the motorcycles is that the 250 Adventure gets a halogen headlamp setup while the 390 Adventure features a full LED headlamp unit (lifted directly from their Duke counterpart).

However, both the adventure motorcycles features a LED DRL lamps which also happens to the signature styling for the new KTM models. The 250 Adventure also gets a 14.5-litre fuel tank just like its elder sibling the 390 Adventure that promises to offer a satisfactory range to the motorcycle. The 250 Adventure too gets a coloured TFT instrument cluster that has been borrowed from the 390 Adventure.

The KTM 250 Adventure is powered by the same 248.8cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, fuel-injected motor. The unit paired with a six-speed gearbox produces about 30 ps of peak power and 24 Nm of peak torque.

This is the same engine that also does the duty of the 250 Duke. Unfortunately, this motor is still a Euro-IV compliant unit. Expect KTM to roll out the Euro-V/ BS-VI compliant engine before the April 2020 deadline.

To keep the prices down, the 250 Adventure misses out on the ride-by-wire throttle and traction control. The 250 Adventure depends on a non-adjustable upside-down telescopic forks up front and a preload-adjustable monoshock setup at the rear.

The braking duties of the motorcycle are handled by a 320mm disc brake at the front and a 230mm disc brake at the rear. A dual channel ABS with offroad mode is also offered as standard with the motorcycle.

Expect KTM to showcase the 250 Adventure alongside the 390 Adventure at the Indian Bike week in December. As far as the pricing is concerned, the 250 Adventure will likely be priced at around Rs 2.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The KTM 250 Adventure will rival directly against the RE Himalayan when it launches here.

Pics Source: Zigwheels