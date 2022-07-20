Upcoming Kia SUVs In India – Seltos Facelift, New Sonet, Sportage

Kia is expected to bring in new SUVs over the next year or so to strengthen its domestic portfolio

Kia is currently enjoying great success in the country with the overall combined sales of its cars like the Seltos, Sonet, and the newly launched Carens. The Korean carmaker is currently working on launching three new SUVs in the Indian market including the new Kia Sportage for buyers looking for a premium and a feature-rich SUV in the Rs 25-35 lakh range. Here is everything we know so far about these new SUVs.

Kia Seltos Facelift

The new Kia Seltos facelift was recently spied testing in India. It will be offered with a long list of cosmetic updates in addition to a new and improved dashboard layout, new features, and battery safety tech. No changes however will be made to the powertrain of the SUV. While it may make its debut in late 2022, the launch will only happen in India in the first half of 2023.

Kia Sonet Facelift

The Sonet takes on the rivals like the Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Nissan Magnite, and the Maruti Brezza in the compact SUV segment. It is however now due for a mid-life facelift. From what we know so far, the Sonet facelift will be offered with some cosmetic tweaks and an updated features list that will make it even better and more VFM when compared to its rivals. Just like the Seltos facelift, the Sonet facelift too will be offered with similar powertrain options for the buyers. However, the Korean carmaker might also introduce a CNG variant of the Sonet.

Kia Sportage

Hyundai recently showcased the new Tucson for the Indian market and Kia too is now expected to bring the Sportage brand to India. The Sportage is underpinned by the same platform utilized in the Hyundai Tucson and will offer a premium and a feature-rich package to the buyers looking for a worthy upgrade over SUVs like the Seltos and the Creta. The Kia Sportage, in addition to this, might also be the first Kia car in India to offer ADAS on select trims. More details however are yet to be revealed by the brand.