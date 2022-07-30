Upcoming Kia Seltos Facelift To Be Packed With Features Including ADAS

Kia Seltos facelift is expected to go on sale later this year or in early 2023 with a host of revisions inside and out; powertrain choices to likely remain the same

Kia unveiled the facelifted Seltos for the international markets a few weeks ago and is expected to reach India later this year or in early 2023. The midsize SUV received new features a few months ago in its latest update in India but the upcoming facelift is subjected to a host of visual revisions and the inclusion of new technologies.

The exterior comprises redesigned LED headlamps, LED Daytime Running Lights extending into the front grille, same fog lamps as the existing model, revised front bumper, air inlet surrounded by faux aluminium skid plate, newly designed alloy wheels, sharper LED tail lamps flanking new corporate badge and are connected as well and L-shaped LED signature as in the facelifted Venue.

The rear bumper has also been redesigned with a prominent faux skid plate. The dimensions and the shape of the pillars and roofline have been retained. Inside the cabin, the Seltos facelift gets a familiar dashboard design but with a new curved screen as in the EV6 crossover. The 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system continues with the latest connective features.

Other highlights are new switches for the air conditioning controls and a rotary dial replacing the gear lever. The equipment list boasts a 360-degree camera system, ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) technologies, six airbags in the top-end variants and a slew of safety features. India is also expected to get ADAS upon the Seltos facelift’s arrival.

In India, the five-seater competing against Hyundai Creta, MG Astor, VW Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and Nissan Kicks will have new rivals in the form of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara. As for the performance, the same 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol, the 1.5-litre four-pot turbo diesel and the 1.4-litre turbo GDI petrol engines will likely be carried over.

A six-speed manual, a seven-speed DCT auto and a six-speed torque converter automatic could continue to be the transmission choices. The midsize SUV segment is one of the highly sought after in recent times and Kia will be banking big on Seltos facelift to further increase its market share.