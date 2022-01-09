Upcoming Kia Cars In 2022 – Carens To Next-Generation Carnival

A lot of new cars are slated to launch in India in 2022, and here, we’ve listed the ones that Kia is expected to bring to our market

Kia is an extremely successful car brand in the Indian market, despite its portfolio consisting of just three models – Seltos, Carnival, and Sonet. To expand its lineup, and consequently, its reach, the South Korean carmaker will soon be launching a few more vehicles here in the near future.

Here, we’ve listed five upcoming Kia vehicles, which are expected to go on sale in the Indian market in 2022.

1. Kia Carens

Kia will launch the Carens MPV in India on January 14, as the brand’s fourth product for our market. It is based on a modified version of the platform of Kia Seltos, but has a completely unique design. The Carens will be available with three engine options – a 1.5L NA petrol (115 PS/144 Nm), a 1.4L turbo-petrol (140 PS/242 Nm), and a 1.5L turbo-diesel (115 PS/250 Nm).

2. Kia EV6

Kia is planning to add EVs to its lineup in the Indian market soon, and the first one is expected to be the EV6. Kia EV6 will be a CBU import, and thus it will be quite expensive, likely upwards of Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom). There are two battery options available on it – 58 kWh and 77.4 kWh – and both are offered in RWD and AWD versions. We’re not sure which variant of the EV6 will go on sale here.

3. Kia Niro EV

The South Korean carmaker is also planning to launch the Niro EV in India. This electric crossover will likely make its way to our market after the EV6, but it would be a CKD import, and thus way more affordable. In the Indian market, it will likely have the same powertrain as Hyundai Kona EV – a 39.2kWh battery mated to a single 136 PS electric motor.

4. New-gen Kia Carnival

Kia Carnival underwent a generation change internationally back in 2020, and the new-gen model is expected to make its way to the Indian market in 2022. The new-gen Carnival is larger than the current India-spec version, and it has a completely new design as well. The 2.2L turbocharged diesel engine (200 PS/440 Nm) will likely remain unchanged though.

5. Kia Seltos facelift

Kia Seltos is set to undergo a midlife facelift soon, and the updated model has already begun road testing in South Korea. The facelifted Seltos will likely have its global debut sometime during 2022, and it’s expected to arrive in the Indian market towards the end of the year. The engine options of the current Seltos will be carried forward to the facelifted version.