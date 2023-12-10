Upcoming Kia And Hyundai Cars In India Next Year

Arrays of new cars are in the pipeline from Hyundai and Kia, ranging from the highly anticipated Creta Facelift to Kia EV9, Verna N Line, Sonet Facelift and more

Hyundai and Kia have some of the most popular cars in their portfolio in the Indian market. This comes down to their widespread line-up of feature-packed cars with a slew of powertrain options. While the current crop of Kia and Hyundai cars are performing very well in terms of sales figures, a number of new models are lined up for a launch in India next year. Let’s have a look at the upcoming Kia and Hyundai Cars in India.

1. Kia Sonet Facelift

The streak will start from the Kia Sonet Facelift which is due for a launch on December 14. The updated sub-4-meter SUV will get a design overhaul along with minor changes to the interior layout. In terms of features, it will get a major jump with new additions like Level 1 ADAS, 4-way electric adjust for the driver’s seat, rear disc brakes, 360-degree parking camera, 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display and more. Under the hood, the existing engine options will be retained, however, the 1.5-litre CRDi diesel will now get the option of a manual transmission.

2. Hyundai Creta Facelift

Set for a debut on January 16, 2024, the second generation of the Hyundai Creta will get its first mid-life update in the Indian market. The facelift model will get a slew of India-specific design changes, different from what we get in the international-spec model. The leaked spy shots suggest that it will get a new set of LED headlamps and tail lamps, bumpers as well as new alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, minor updates to the layout will be part of the package. Under the hood, the Creta Facelift will get the addition of the new 160 bhp 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine.

3. Kia EV9

The flagship electric SUV from Kia, the EV9 first debuted in India at the 2023 Auto Expo in its concept guise. The Korean carmaker has confirmed the launch of EV9 in the Indian market sometime next year i.e. 2024 as a part of the brand’s 2.0 strategy. The three-row SUV will sit above the EV6 in the company’s portfolio. Internationally, the EV9 comes in multiple powertrain options, including a RWD and AWD system. The WLTP claimed range of the Kia’s flagship electric SUV goes up to 541 kilometres on a single charge using a 99.8 kWh battery pack.

4. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift

Launched in 2021, the Hyundai Alcazar will soon be due for a mid-life update and we expect it to launch in 2024, sometime after the launch of Creta Facelift. Recently spotted testing in India, the 3-row SUV will carry a similar design to the Creta Facelift which will be in line with the brand’s latest design direction. The powertrain will remain the same, however, expect the SUV to take a big leap in terms of features and equipment on offer.

5. Hyundai Exter EV

Hyundai launched the Exter in July this year and it was introduced with petrol as well as CNG fuel options. Further expanding its scope, the Korean carmaker is preparing to debut the Exter EV in the Indian market. The test mule of the electric micro-SUV has also been spied on the Indian roads. While the details about the car are scarce, we expect it to use a 25-30 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of 300-350 kilometres. The specs will be at par with its rivals like the upcoming Tata Punch EV, Citroen eC3 and MG Comet EV.

6. New-Gen Kia Carnival (KA4)

Showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Kia KA4 is the latest 4th gen model of the Carnival premium MPV, which is already on sale globally. In India, the 3rd gen model was on sale and later discontinued as Kia didn’t update it to meet the latest BS6 Phase 2 RDE norms. Now the upcoming model is expected to debut by early 2024, as claimed by some media reports. The new MPV will be based on an all-new N3 platform and is expected to be powered by the familiar 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine, putting out 200 bhp and 440 Nm of peak torque.

7. Hyundai Verna N-Line

The new-gen Hyundai Verna was launched this year in March and it comes powered by the 1.5 litre tGDi petrol engine putting out 160 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque. This powerhouse is meant for thrill seekers and to up the ante of Verna, a new N-Line version will be launched next year in 2024. The sedan has already been spied on tests and it will get several sporty styling tweaks like red accents, sporty alloy wheels and more. We expect the steering geometry and suspension setup to be tweaked for a more sporty drive experience.