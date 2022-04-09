Upcoming Jeep Meridian Vs Skoda Kodiaq – Specifications Comparison

Check out our detailed on-paper comparison between the soon-to-launch Jeep Meridian and its closest rival, Skoda Kodiaq

Jeep recently took the wraps off the Meridian SUV, which is slated to go on sale in India soon. This new SUV is basically the India-spec Jeep Commander, but with a few changes all around. With this new model, Jeep India is planning to expand its audience in the Indian market, which should boost sales numbers.

Here, we compare the spec sheet of the forthcoming Jeep Meridian with that of Skoda Kodiaq, which is one of its biggest rivals in the Indian market.

Jeep Meridian vs Skoda Kodiaq – Exterior design and dimensions

Jeep Meridian has a rugged and boxy design, with bold yet sleek headlamps flanking the signature seven-slot grille at the front. The front bumper gets a massive rectangular airdam with chrome embellishments. The SUV also gets sleek wraparound taillights and a flat tailgate, while the greenhouse area all around is quite large.

Skoda Kodiaq, in comparison, looks sportier. It gets a split headlamp setup, along with the brand’s butterfly grille at the front. At the rear, we see wraparound crystalline taillights, while the rear bumper gets faux exhaust vents. Similar to the Jeep, the glass area of this Skoda SUV is fairly big.

Dimensions Jeep Meridian Skoda Kodiaq Length 4,769mm 4,699mm Width 1,859mm 1,882mm Height 1,682mm 1,665mm Wheelbase 2,794mm 2,791mm

In terms of height, Skoda Kodiaq takes the win, although Jeep Meridian is longer as well as wider. The wheelbase length is practically the same on both SUVs. We can’t comment on the road presence until we see the new Jeep on the streets though.

Jeep Meridian vs Skoda Kodiaq – Interior styling and features

Jeep Meridian’s interior takes inspiration from that of Jeep Compass, featuring the same design for the dashboard, AC vents, and steering wheel as the latter, but with a different interior theme and upholstery. The 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system and 10.25-inch digital instrument console are the same as the ones on Compass.

The equipment list of Meridian will be largely the same as its 5-seater sibling, consisting of dual-zone climate control, ventilated front-row seats, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, power-adjustable ORVMs, ventilated front seats (power-adjustable), etc. Connected car tech will be offered as well here. We can’t comment on the cabin space until we get our hand on it, so stay tuned for that!

Skoda Kodiaq has an extremely premium cabin as well, but with a much sober design. The dashboard features vertical AC vents, with the 8.0-inch infotainment touchscreen integrated neatly in the centre of the dash. It also gets a beautiful two-spoke steering wheel (multi-function), and a 10.25-inch fully-digital instrument console.

Skoda offers plenty of features on Kodiaq, including three-zone climate control, heated and ventilated seats (front row), keyless entry and go, panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable front seats (with memory function), 360-degree camera (with park assist), MySKODA CONNECT (connected car tech), etc. The space in the third row is good only for kids, but the other two rows are very comfy and spacious.

Jeep Meridian vs Skoda Kodiaq – Engine and transmission

Jeep Meridian will be powered by a 2.0L turbo-diesel mill, the same as the one available on Compass. Transmission options on offer will be a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed torque-converter automatic. It will come in FWD configuration as standard, while the diesel version will get AWD option as well. A petrol engine option could be offered later on this SUV.

Jeep Meridian – Technical specifications Engine size 2.0-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, diesel Max. power 170 PS* Max. torque 350 Nm* Transmission 6-speed MT/9-speed AT

*Expected figures

Skoda Kodiaq, on the other hand, only gets a petrol engine. This 2.0-litre turbocharged powerplant comes mated exclusively to a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and an all-wheel-drive system is available as standard here.

Skoda Kodiaq – Technical specifications Engine size 2.0-litre Engine type Turbocharged, inline-4, petrol Max. power 190 PS Max. torque 320 Nm Transmission 7-speed DSG

Jeep Meridian vs Skoda Kodiaq – Price

The price list of Jeep Meridian is expected to be revealed later, likely in May 2022, but this SUV is speculated to be priced in the same range as Skoda Kodiaq, perhaps just a little lower. The latter is currently priced from Rs. 34.99 lakh to Rs. 37.49 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi).