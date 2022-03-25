Upcoming Hyundai Venue N Line – 5 Things We Expect From It

The forthcoming Hyundai Venue N Line is slated to launch in India soon, and here, we have listed everything we expect to see on it

Hyundai Motor Company is planning to expand its ‘N Line’ performance range in the Indian market. The second product in that lineup will be Venue N Line, which is currently being road-tested in South Korea as well as India, alongside the soon-to-launch Venue facelift.

Here, we have listed all the things we expect to see on the forthcoming India-spec Hyundai Venue N Line.

1. Exterior styling changes

Similar to i20 N Line, Venue N Line will feature a sporty body kit. Compared to the upcoming Venue facelift, the N Line version will likely get restyled bumpers (front and rear), side skirts, and a new front grille, all with sporty red highlights on them. there will be ‘N Line’ badges on the grille, above the front fender, on the wheel hubs, and on the tailgate. The alloy wheels will have a new design as well.

2. Interior design changes

The interior of Hyundai Venue will likely have an all-black colour theme with red highlights around the cabin, similar to what we see on i20 N Line. The steering wheel and gear shifter would be different compared to the regular version, and it will likely get sporty bucket seats here. There will be plenty of ‘N Line’ branding in the cabin as well.

3. Features and equipment

The equipment on offer on Venue N Line will be similar to the upcoming Venue facelift. This will likely include a fully-digital instrument console, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, automatic climate control, all power windows, keyless entry and go, etc.

We expect improved safety as well, with six airbags available as standard, along with ABS, EBD, TPMS, stability control, rear camera, anti-theft device, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking camera, etc. Also, BlueLink connected car tech will be available here.

4. Powertrain options

Hyundai Venue N Line will likely only be available with a 1.0-litre, inline-3, turbocharged petrol engine, with 120 PS and 172 Nm on tap. It will be available with two transmission options – a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT – sending power to the front wheels. While the powertrains will be unchanged over the standard version, the steering and suspension systems will be altered for sportier handling.

5. Expected launch

Hyundai Venue facelift is expected to launch in the Indian market in the coming months, and the N Line version will likely go on sale a little while later after that. Hyundai Venue N Line will be a direct rival to other turbo-petrol compact SUVs, including Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, and Mahindra XUV300 (which is expected to get a new 130 PS petrol engine soon).

Images are for representation only