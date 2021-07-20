Upcoming Hyundai Cars In India – AX1 Micro SUV To New-Gen Verna

Hyundai India is planning to launch a few new vehicles in our market, and here, we have listed the top five upcoming cars by the brand

Just a while back, Hyundai expanded its lineup in India with the launch of the new Alcazar SUV. Interestingly, the brand has a few more new vehicles in the pipeline, some of which are expected to arrive in the Indian market in the near future.

Here, we have listed the top five upcoming Hyundai vehicles in the Indian market, from the sporty i20 N Line to the highly-anticipated AX1 micro SUV

1. Hyundai i20 N Line

The South Korean carmaker is planning to launch the ‘N’ performance sub-brand in the Indian market, and the first vehicle under this umbrella would be the i20 N Line. The vehicle has been spotted a few times on Indian roads during testing, and it is expected to launch in the coming months. The N Line model won’t come with a more powerful engine, but it will feature updated steering and altered suspensions system, to improve the driving feel.

2. Hyundai Santro facelift

The current-gen Hyundai Santro was launched in India back in 2018, and it has remained largely unchanged since then, especially in the styling department. Hyundai’s most affordable offering is expected to get a midlife facelift soon, likely during the next year. The 1.1-litre petrol engine (69 PS/99 Nm) will likely remain unchanged, and the CNG option will continue to be offered as well.

3. Hyundai AX1 micro-SUV

Hyundai has been testing a new micro-SUV in its home country, codenamed AX1. The upcoming vehicle is scheduled to enter production in South Korea in September this year, with its global debut likely to happen around the same time. The AX1 is slated to launch in India as well, towards the end of this year or sometime during the next year.

4. Hyundai Kona EV facelift

In November last year, Hyundai globally unveiled the facelifted Kona EV. The updated electric SUV is already on sale in a few international markets, and it is expected to hit the Indian market soon. Internationally, the Kona EV facelift is available with two battery options – 39.2 kWh and 64 kWh – rated at 136 PS and 204 PS, respectively. The India-spec model, however, will likely continue to be available with only the smaller battery option.

5. New-Gen Hyundai Verna

Hyundai launched the current-generation Verna in the Indian market back in 2017, and just last year, the vehicle was given a midlife facelift. The update was quite a thorough one, bringing cosmetic changes as well as new engine options to the table. Now, the Verna is expected to see a generation change, either by the end of 2022 or during early 2023.