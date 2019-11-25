Upcoming Hyundai Aura Sub-4M Sedan To Get 1.2 L BS6 Diesel Engine

Hyundai recently announced the name of their upcoming compact sedan as ‘AURA’, to be launched in January 2020

Hyundai India is gearing up for the launch of their upcoming compact sedan Aura, which will be unveiled next month during a select media event. Inline with their recent product launches like the Grand i10 Nios, Hyundai recently announced to rename their upcoming compact sedan as Aura that will serve as the next generation Hyundai Xcent and will be launched in the coming months.

It is being now learned that the new sedan will be offered with a BS-VI diesel engine right from the launch, making it the first Hyundai car to have a BS-VI ready diesel engine. The engine will be a 1.2-litre unit sourced from Grand i10 Nios. Interestingly, Hyundai didn’t add a BS-VI diesel engine to the i10 Nios at the time of the launch.

With the Aura getting BS-VI engine in diesel form, Grand i10 Nios may as well get the same unit. And like the Nios, the Aura will also have a BS-VI ready petrol engine, which is a 1.2-litre motor along with BS6 1.0L Turbo petrol engine option from Venue.

Earlier reports suggested that Hyundai will continue selling the current generation Xcent to the fleet owners, much like what they did with the Grand i10 and Grand i10 Nios. The Hyundai Aura is based on the Grand i10 Nios, and has been spied multiple times. Hyundai has also released camouflaged image of the Aura.

The Aura will receive significant update in 2020 with similar styling like the Nios, only with a boot attached. It will feature a sharper front fascia and boomerang styled LED Lamps. On the inside, there will be a similar Nios inspired cabin with a large touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. However, it’s highly likely that Hyundai may not introduce Blue Link connectivity.

The Hyundai Xcent currently is priced between Rs 5.81 lakh and Rs. 8.79 lakh (ex-showroom) and the Aura might be priced similar to the Xcent. The Hyundai Aura will compete against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Honda Amaze, Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo and Ford Aspire.