Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar To Get 152 PS 2.0L Petrol Engine

Hyundai Alcazar will be powered by either a 2.0-litre petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine with a six-speed MT or a six-speed AT

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) will host the global premiere of Alcazar in the coming days and it will go on sale in May 2021. The Alcazar will be offered as either a six-seater with middle-row captain seating arrangement or a seven-seater. The captain seat version is aimed at customers who liked to be chauffeured around with a central armrest and cupholder.

The seven-seater will focus on family-based buyers. The Alcazar has plenty in common with the second generation Creta midsize SUV and it will compete against Tata Safari, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV500 and others. The three-row SUV will be positioned above the Creta in an expansive range of multiple trims and it will be powered by 2.0-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine.

With the Alcazar being heavier than the Creta, the four-pot oil burner will be tuned for better power delivery and it will likely produce a maximum power output of 115 PS and 25 Nm of peak torque. The powertrain is linked with a six-speed manual transmission as standard and a six-speed torque converter automatic will be offered as an option.

The 2021 Hyundai Alcazar ditches the 1.5-litre petrol and 1.4-litre turbocharged petrol found in the Creta. Instead, the more powerful 2.0-litre gasoline mill found under the bonnet of the Elantra and Tucson will be utilised and it develops around 152 PS maximum power and 192 Nm torque.

It will also be linked with a standard six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter auto. The Alcazar has exterior differences compared to the Creta with a longer roofline and rear doors and a prominent rear quarter glass. The rear end is also updated with a slightly modified boot. Just as the Creta, the cabin of the Hyundai Alcazar boasts a long list of comfort, convenience, safety and connectivity based features.

Some of the key features are a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, BlueLink, voice controls, panoramic sunroof, wireless charger, push-button start/stop, cruise control, steering wheel with mounted controls, a large MID, air purifier, six airbags, TPMS and so on.