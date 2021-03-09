Upcoming Hyundai Alcazar (Three-Row Creta) Spied On Test

The Hyundai Alcazar is expected to make its debut by mid-2021, and could be priced at a premium of around Rs 1 – 1.5 lakh over the five-seat Creta

Since the debut of the second-gen Hyundai Creta last year, the Korean automaker has been seen testing a three-row version of the mid-size SUV, which will likely be called the Alcazar. In India, the three-row mid-size SUV segment currently consists of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari as well as the Mahindra XUV500.

While the Tata Safari and MG Hector Plus are new launches, the Mahindra XUV500 is due for an update soon, and the upcoming Hyundai Alcazar will be pitted against the new-gen version of the Mahindra SUV, apart from the aforementioned cars.

While Hyundai is yet to confirm a proper launch timeline and reveal details of the three-row SUV, spy shots over the months have helped us compile a lot of important info about the Alcazar. Talking about the design, the Alcazar is expected to get a flatter roof towards the back, an additional rear quarter, a redesigned C-pillar, a larger rear overhang and redesigned tail lamps over the five-seat Creta.

The most recent test mule of the car was seen equipped with diamond-cut alloy wheels, dual-tip exhausts and wraparound tail lamps. The Creta’s split LED headlamp setup seems to have been carried over, however, the Alcazar could sport a redesigned radiator grille as compared to the donor car.

The Alcazar is expected to be offered with both six- and seven-seat configurations, and spy shots of the former with dual-tone captain seats in the middle row were revealed a few weeks ago. The spied car featured a unique floor-mounted central armrest with cupholders and a wireless charger.

The Alcazar is expected to make use of the same powertrains as the regular five-seat SUV. That said, Hyundai offers the Creta with three engine options – a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine that makes 115 PS power and 144 Nm torque; a 1.4-litre turbo petrol motor that puts out 140 PS and 242 Nm; as well as a 1.5-litre diesel engine that has a peak power output of 115 PS and a max torque rating of 250 Nm.