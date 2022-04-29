Upcoming Hunter 350 Could Become The Most Affordable RE Upon Launch

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will more likely be introduced later this year or in early 2023 and is based on the twin cradle chassis as the Meteor and Classic

Royal Enfield recently launched the Scram 411 based on the Himalayan and it is no secret that a slew of new motorcycles is in the pipeline including the Hunter 350. The Chennai-based manufacturer is currently working on an all-new Himalayan 450 with a liquid-cooled engine, next-gen Bullet 350, and at least three new 650 cc motorcycles.

The company is expected to host the global premiere of a new 650 cc motorcycle towards the end of this year. While nothing has been made official yet, RE could introduce the Hunter 350 later this year or in the early parts of 2023 as it has been caught on camera several times in its near-production guise with spoked as well as alloy wheels.

The upcoming roadster could become the most affordable Royal Enfield model upon arrival as it will likely slot below the next generation Bullet 350, which in turn, will be positioned below the Classic 350. The Royal Enfield Hunter comes with a classic design appeal boasting a circular headlamp, round-shaped halogen turn indicators, and a compact rear profile.

Other highlights are a round-shaped LED tail lamp, split grab handles, a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a single-piece seat and a side-mounted exhaust unit while accessories such as a pillion backrest could be optional. THE Hunter 350 will be based on the same twin cradle chassis as the latest Classic 350 and Meteor 350 while a 349 cc OHC engine will be employed.

The powertrain develops around 20 hp and 27 Nm in the Classic and Meteor and expect similar figures on the Hunter 350 as well. The equipment list may also boast a semi-digital instrument console, optional tripper navigation system, front and rear disc brakes assisted by a dual-channel ABS system, telescopic front forks, twin rear shock absorbers, etc.

The powertrain will be linked with a five-speed transmission. If it is to be offered as the most affordable RE, expect a single-channel ABS system to cut down the costs. The next-generation Royal Enfield Bullet 350 is also expected to launch next year in India.