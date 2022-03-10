Upcoming Honda City Hybrid In India- 5 Things We Know

The upcoming Honda City hybrid is expected to launch in India in the coming months, and here’s everything we know about it

Honda Cars India is planning to expand its lineup in our market, and the next car from the brand is expected to be the hybrid version of City. Speculations about the launch of Honda City hybrid have been floating around since 2020, and the anticipation for it is quite high. Although it likely won’t generate huge sales volumes, it will help Honda solidify its position in the Indian car market.

Here, we have listed the top five things that we know so far about the forthcoming Honda City hybrid for the Indian market

1. Design

Honda City hybrid will have the same design as the regular City (fifth-generation model). There would only be a few minor differences, like a different front grille, restyled bumpers, and of course, different badges. The interior theme and upholstery could be different as well. The new-gen Honda City is quite a handsome car, so we’re not complaining!

2. Features and equipment

The convenience features list of the upcoming India-spec Honda City hybrid will likely be the same as the regular City. We expect features like an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system (with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), Honda connect (connected car tech), lane watch camera, rear parking camera, automatic climate control, remote start/stop, etc. Electric sunroof could be offered as well, and there will be additional safety features on offer.

3. Safety features

As per a report by Autocar India, Honda Safety Sense will be offered on the upcoming City hybrid. The Safety Sense suite consists of several active and passive safety features, including adaptive cruise control, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, auto high beam assist, front collision warning, and autonomous emergency braking. Other than that, the car will get ABS, stability control, up to six airbags, ISOFIX child seat mounts, etc.

4. Hybrid powertrain

The hybrid powertrain would consist of a 1.5-litre petrol engine, which develops 98 PS and 127 Nm, paired with two electric motors. One motor is connected to the engine, acting as an integrated starter motor (ISG), while the other one drives the front wheels. The combined output is rated at 109 PS and 253 Nm.

The powertrain can be run in three driving modes – full-electric, hybrid, and full-petrol. On the last one, the car uses a lock-up clutch to connect the petrol engine to the wheels. Honda City hybrid is expected to offer class-leading fuel economy.

5. Expected launch and price

As per recent reports, the production of Honda City hybrid will commence in India very soon, and its launch is expected to happen next quarter. The hybrid version will be significantly more expensive than the regular version (petrol and diesel versions) of the sedan, expected between Rs. 18 lakh and Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom).