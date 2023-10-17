Upcoming Honda Cars In India – Elevate EV To 7-Seater SUV

Discover the upcoming Honda cars in India, from green SUVs to revamped family sedans, including top speculations!

The automotive landscape in India is about to witness an exhilarating transformation. Honda, the revered Japanese automaker, is set to roll out an array of captivating new vehicles. With a strategic vision that echoes its commitment to sustainability, performance, and style, Honda is gearing up to introduce a fleet of upcoming cars that are set to capture the hearts of Indian consumers.

Let’s take a closer look at the eagerly-awaited Honda cars, which shall make their way to the Indian market in the coming years.

1. Honda Elevate EV

Honda is planning to spearhead its pure-electric drive with the Honda Elevate EV. This electric SUV is a pivotal part of Honda’s grand strategy to have five SUV models in India by 2030. Not only does it mark Honda’s resurgence in the SUV segment, but it also amplifies Honda’s commitment to green mobility. The launch of the Honda Elevate EV is slated for the year 2025, and the company hasn’t revealed any details about the specs yet.

2. A New Compact SUV

Following the discontinuation of the WR-V, Honda is now gearing up to re-establish its presence in the immensely popular sub-4-metre SUV segment. The Japanese automaker is expected to make a compelling comeback in this market space with an entirely new model, likely based on the Amaze’s platform. Although there’s no official word on the launch date, speculations suggest it might make its debut within the next year or two.

3. Next-Gen Honda Amaze

The beloved Honda Amaze in India is set to undergo a significant transformation, with the introduction of its third-generation model. Anticipated to make its global debut in 2024, the new Amaze will feature an evolved platform. Drawing inspiration from the sleek lines of Honda’s latest sedans like the City and Accord, the exterior is poised to emanate modernity and sophistication.

Inside, a revamped interior layout and upgraded infotainment options are expected to elevate the overall driving experience. The next-gen Honda Amaze is expected to retain the reliable 1.2-litre petrol engine, offered with both 5-speed MT and CVT options. Sadly, diesel engine options won’t make a return, courtesy of the strict emission norms.

4. A Mystery 7-Seater SUV

While the finer details remain shrouded in mystery, Honda is rumoured to have a 7-seater SUV in the pipeline. This exciting addition to the Honda family would be a formidable competitor to the likes of Tata Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Mahindra XUV700, etc. Although details are scant, enthusiasts are abuzz with speculation, eager to witness the unveiling of this enigmatic contender.