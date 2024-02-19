Upcoming Honda 350cc Adventure Bike – What We Know So Far

The patent drawing suggests that Honda’s forthcoming adventure bike might draw inspiration from the CB350 retro motorcycle

Since its introduction late last year in India and abroad, the all-new Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 has generated significant buzz. The middleweight adventure touring segment has been a focal point of discussion lately, owing to the practicality, touring capabilities, feature-rich offerings, and comfort provided by motorcycles in this category.

It’s evident that an increasing number of motorcycle manufacturers are vying for attention in this lucrative segment, and Honda seems poised to join the fray, as evidenced by its filing of multiple patents for an adventure bike. Based on the patent documents, it appears that the Japanese manufacturer is working on a scrambler and an adv.

For example, the bodywork, fuel tank, and various components appear similar between the two models, but the adventure tourer distinguishes itself with features like a floating front fender or a beak and a tall windshield. It is equipped with spoked wheels both at the front and rear, although the wheel sizes don’t seem significantly different.

Additionally, noticeable features include a luggage rack, split seats, tank-mounted luggage racks, telescopic front forks, and a side-mounted exhaust system. Honda presently offers the CB350 in India within the entry-level middleweight retro motorcycle segment, and indications from patent filings suggest that the adventure bike could be based on it, albeit with an evolutionary approach.

Honda has patented multiple luggage racks, but it remains unclear which will ultimately make it into production. Additionally, it’s worth noting that the scrambler and adventure models feature distinct exhaust finishes, further differentiating the two variants. The engine and the chassis of the adventure bike also look similar to those of the H’ness CB350.

It’s likely that the well-known 348 cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected engine will be employed. Nevertheless, considering the performance standards established by rivals like the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, KTM 390 Adventure, BMW G310 GS, and Yezdi Adventure, retaining the same power and torque outputs as the CB350 might fall short of expectations. With the Honda CB350 generating 20.8 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm, the forthcoming adventure bike could be positioned directly against the Yezdi Adventure and the likes.