Upcoming Himalayan 450 To Usher In A New Phase For RE

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 is expected to make its global debut later this year before going on sale in markets like India

Royal Enfield is indeed developing a bunch of new motorcycles across different segments and price ranges as new 350 cc, 450 cc and 650 cc models are in the works. In addition, the brand’s CEO has confirmed that the development duties on the electric motorcycles and concepts are in full swing. Over the next year or so, RE is expected to bring in a host of new motorcycles.

Chief among which is the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 due to a number of reasons. The dual-purpose adventure tourer will compete against KTM 390 Adventure and BMW G310 GS and it will likely be priced competitively as it could carry a starting price of around Rs. 2.8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will more likely make its global debut later this year before going on sale.

The upcoming adv will become the first motorcycle in the all-new 450 cc range and it will spawn a number of new offerings in the near future. Reports suggest that a roadster based on the 450 cc platform will arrive as early as next year and its development has been fast-paced to compete against the soon-launching Harley-Davidson X440 and Triumph Speed 400.

It will also become the first RE to be equipped with a liquid-cooled engine, capable of producing a maximum power output of around 40 bhp. Moreover, it will likely sit on a lighter architecture with greater stability enabling better handling characteristics and agility compared to the existing Himalayan 411, which uses a half-duplex split cradle frame.

Other highlights of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450 will include a brand new digital instrument console angled towards the rider, long travel USD front forks and off-set monoshock suspension LED headlamp, LED tail lamp and LED turn signals. It will become the first non-650 cc Royal Enfield to be equipped with some of the aforementioned features.

It is also expected to come with slipper clutch as standard while a dual-channel ABS system will also be available. It will cater to the growing adventure tourer segment and will get a slew of optional accessories to satisfy touring and off-road needs.