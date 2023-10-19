Upcoming Hero 125 cc Sporty Scooter Leaked Via Design Patent

Hero Xoom 125 is expected to launch in the coming months and it could compete against TVS Ntorq 125 and Suzuki Avenis 125

Hero MotoCorp appears to be working on a brand new 125 cc motorcycle, which could rival the likes of the TVS Raider 125, and a new 125 cc sporty scooter for the domestic market. While the test mule of the motorcycle was caught testing a while ago, a design patent of the scooter has now been leaked giving us more insights into what is really in store.

The design patent shows the presence of a sleek headlamp unit positioned below the sharp-looking apron while the turn signals are on the handlebar cowl. The overall bodywork looks sleek with aggressive cuts and creases and the split grab rails can be seen alongside a long single-piece seat and a flat floorboard. The fuel filler cap is placed at the back.

The design stands in line with the Xoom 110 cc scooter and thus the upcoming model could be called the Xoom 125 or by a different surname. It is expected to compete directly against TVS Ntorq 125 and other sporty 125 cc scooters such as the Suzuki Avenis 125. A prototype of the likely 125 cc scooter was also spied testing a few months ago and the styling has a lot of similarities in comparison.

The Ntorq 125 is priced between Rs. 87,000 and Rs. 1.08 lakh (ex-showroom) and considering that Hero positions its two-wheelers competitively, we can expect the Xoom 125 to fall in the similar price category. As for the performance, it could use the same 125 cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine found in the Destini but with a slight performance jump.

Or a brand new motor evolved from the Xoom 110 could be utilised judging by the similarities in the engine casing. It will feature conventional telescopic front forks and a single rear shock absorber while a single-channel ABS could be offered in the top-spec trim with front and rear disc brakes.

The Y-shaped alloy wheels could be 14 inches and wider tyres could also be on offer. It may also feature cornering lights as its smaller sibling and an all-digital instrument console with Bluetooth connectivity is a high possibility.