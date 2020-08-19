Upcoming Harley-Davidson 350cc Bike Looks DAPPER In This Rendering

Here, we have a digitally rendered image of the upcoming Harley-Davidson 350, which showcases a handsome naked streetfighter design

Last year, Harley-Davidson had joined hands with Qianjiang, a China-based motorcycle manufacturer, to develop a new 350cc motorcycle. It was reported that this upcoming Harley will be a naked streetbike, and will be based on the Benelli 302S, sporting the same cycle parts. The company hasn’t yet given a launch timeline for the motorcycle, but it is expected to make its official debut during mid-2021.

Here, we have a digital rendering that imagines what the production version of the upcoming 350cc Harley-Davidson motorcycle could look like. The inspiration for the design seems to be borrowed from LiveWire, Harley’s first electric motorcycle, with a few elements borrowed from the XR1200 Sportster.

At the front end, we see a round headlamp and round instrument cluster. The handlebar is slightly raised, and has a pair of circular mirrors mounted on it. The fuel tank is the same as the XR1200 Sportster, and the seat is quite short and relatively narrow, just like on the LiveWire. The engine is quite a compact unit, especially compared to the usual Harley V-twins, and the exhaust can is mounted low, which will help keep the centre of gravity down.

The motorcycle sports a pair of USD telescopic front forks and a monoshock rear suspension, which give this motorcycle a premium feel. The braking system consists of petal discs on both the wheels, and for an extra touch of sportiness to the design, the fenders are quite small, both at the front and the rear.

According to reports, the upcoming Harley-Davidson 350 will be produced in China by Qianjiang (which is also the parent company of Benelli). It will be powered by the same 353cc liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine as the QJ350. This motor will produce a maximum power of 36 PS and will be Euro V/BS-VI compliant.

The Harley-Davidson 350 will be the first motorcycle in the American manufacturer’s arsenal that will be focussed towards the Asian markets. The bike is also expected to make its way to the Indian market, where its closest competitor will be the KTM 390 Duke, Bajaj Dominar 400, Honda CB300R, and BMW G310R.