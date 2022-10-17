Upcoming Electric Hybrid Cars In Next 12 Months – HyCross To Honda SUV

India’s next strong hybrid car will make its global debut around November and go on sale here in India by March 2023

While the transition towards electrification is a slow affair, automotive manufacturers are currently embracing hybrid technology to sell fuel-efficient cars across different segments. The hybrids do offer a number of advantages over the regular ICE models as they are less hazardous to the environment and the relatively low costs involved compared to pure EVs.

The midsize and above segments will see plenty of action as far as hybrid vehicles are concerned. Car producers such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota had recently launched two volume-selling hybrid/electric cars in form of the Grand Vitara and Hyryder and Honda is expected to play a significant role in bringing new hybrid cars to the market as well. Here we have listed some of the upcoming models that could change the landscape of their respective segments.

1. Toyota Innova Hycross:

Toyota will host the global premiere of the Innova Hycross around November 2022 and it will more likely debut in India early next year. It will sit on the modular TNGA-C platform as it ditches the iMV ladder frame and switches to the traditional front-wheel drive layout. It will be retailed alongside the existing Innova Crysta and will use a hybrid petrol engine.

2. New-Gen Toyota Fortuner:

An all-new Fortuner is also reportedly under development and it will continue to use the body-on-frame construction to preserve its off-road capabilities. It is believed to feature a 2.0-litre hybrid diesel engine upon arrival. Expect the world premiere to happen sometime next year and subsequently, it will make its way to India.

3. Honda Midsize SUV:

Honda is developing an all-new compact SUV based on the Amaze’s platform and a new 4.3-metre long midsize SUV based on the fifth generation City’s architecture for India. While the sub-4m SUV will more likely be launched in mid-2023, the midsize five-seater will be introduced in 2024 and it could be equipped with the same strong hybrid system as the City Hybrid.

4. Toyota C-MPV:

Toyota could tuck in a new SUV below the Innova in the near future targeting the likes of Ertiga and Carens. While not much is known about the C-segment MPV, we can expect it to take advantage of Toyota’s expertise in the hybrid field to offer a fuel-efficient powertrain.

5. Maruti Version Of Rebadged Toyota C-MPV:

This could very well become the first cross badged Toyota vehicle offered to Maruti Suzuki and it will take advantage of Maruti Suzuki’s popularity in the MPV space as the Ertiga still rules its segment with ease. It will have a different exterior compared to its donor while the powertrain and gearbox choices will likely remain similar.