Upcoming Citroen C3X Spied Yet Again: Notchback Style To Be Its USP

Citroen’s fourth model for the Indian market will be the C3X, a high-riding sedan that will share its underpinnings with the C3 Aircross

The latest products from Citroen India, the C3 and C3 Aircross are targeted at the highly popular mass-market segment. In order to further extend its portfolio, the French carmaker is currently working on a very similar yet unique car, the C3X. Spied a few times on the Indian roads, the upcoming car will share a lot with the C3 Aircross, at the same time being very distinct in terms of design. Let’s have a look at the details of the upcoming Citroen C3X which was recently spied again on tests in India.

To begin with, the C3X will be the third model in the brand’s line-up to be underpinned by the CMP modular platform and it is part of Citroen’s C-Cubed programme which commits to launching a car every year in the Indian market. So, for the year 2024, the C3X will be the next big launch from the French manufacturer. As per the reports, the C3X will also get an electric version, around 6 months after the launch of its ICE model. In terms of length, expect it to measure around 4.3 metres.

The C3X will feature a very unique notchback design, making it the only mass-market to get this body style. It will be more like a sedan riding on high ground clearance, offering the space of a sedan with the practicality of an SUV. The ground clearance is expected to be in the C3 Aircross territory, roughly around 200 mm.

The latest set of spy images reveals a heavily camouflaged test mule with the rear end covered in dummy panels. This works well to hide the details, however, it is very easy to make out that the front fascia will likely be identical to the C3 Aircross. The side and rear profile will see a majority of changes, starting from the sloping roof line and the notchback-styled boot lid.

Inside the cabin, the layout will also be familiar which will fall short of the modern-day feature list in the interest of competitive pricing. Under the hood, the 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine putting out 108 bhp and 189 Nm of peak torque will be a part of the package. The powerhouse will be mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and we could also get a torque-converter automatic unit at the time of launch.

While the Citroen C3X will be a unique product, it will compete with the likes of Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus in the Indian market. The crossover sedan is expected to debut around mid-2024.