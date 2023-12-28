Upcoming Citroen C3X Crossover Spotted, Reveals Stylish Interior

Discover a sneak peek into the innovative interior of the upcoming Citroen C3X crossover, blending familiarity with style and modernity

Citroen’s foray into the Indian automotive market has been marked by a series of interesting offerings, and the anticipation builds further with the upcoming introduction of the C3X crossover. As the French automaker gears up to unveil its latest creation in India, automotive enthusiasts and shoppers are abuzz with excitement, especially after multiple sightings of test models.

The Citroen C3X is poised to redefine the norms of its segment with a distinctive coupe-style fastback design, promising a unique aesthetic appeal, similar to the upcoming Tata Cirvv that stands out in the crowded market. Recent spy shots have unveiled glimpses of the interior, showcasing a familiar yet refreshingly innovative cabin space that draws inspiration from its siblings, notably the C3 Aircross SUV and C3 hatchback.

Upon first glance, the interior of the C3X exhibits a striking semblance to its sibling models, particularly in its dashboard design. The cabin layout reflects a sense of familiarity, featuring a three-spoke steering wheel reminiscent of the C3 Aircross. The centrepiece of the dashboard is a large infotainment touchscreen, also similar to that in the C3 Aircross. However, the interior colour scheme is different, leaning towards an all-black palette.

While the interior cues may echo its siblings, the exterior design of the C3X charts its own course. Embracing the same design language as its fellow Citroen models, the crossover boasts minor front profile tweaks for differentiation. However, the rear of the C3X presents a distinctive fastback styling, ensuring a standout presence on the road. With its commendable ground clearance and larger expected boot space, the C3X promises practicality that surpasses the C3 hatchback.

Expected to bridge the gap between the C3 hatchback and the C3 Aircross, the C3X will likely house a robust 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine, generating 110 PS and 190 Nm of torque. Coupled with a 6-speed manual gearbox, this powertrain configuration ensures a blend of performance and efficiency, aligning with Citroen’s commitment to delivering a compelling driving experience

As the unveiling of the Citroen C3X draws closer, the leaked interior images hint at a stylishly crafted cabin that combines familiarity with innovation. The crossover promises to carve its niche in the Indian automotive landscape, offering a compelling blend of design, technology, and practicality, setting new benchmarks in its segment. Stay tuned for more updates as Citroen prepares to launch this eagerly awaited crossover, poised to captivate automotive enthusiasts and redefine urban driving experiences.