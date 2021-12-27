Upcoming Cars Under Rs. 25 Lakh In 2022 – New Tucson To ZS EV Facelift

Here is our list of the top five upcoming cars in the price range of Rs. 21 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh, which will launch in India in 2022

2022 is just around the corner, and there are plenty of things to be excited about! Plenty of new cars are set to launch in the Indian market next year, spanning different genres and budget ranges. Also, we expect the automobile industry to plunge deeper into the electrification rabbit hole in 2022, so expect a lot of green action as well!

Below, we have listed the five most highly-anticipated upcoming vehicles, below Rs. 25 lakh, which are scheduled to (or expected to) launch in India in 2022.

1. New-gen Hyundai Tucson

Expected starting price- Rs. 24 lakh

The new-generation Hyundai Tucson was introduced globally last year, and it will be launched in India next year. The new-gen SUV has already been spied testing in the country. The design of the new Tucson is way sharper and eye-catchy than the outgoing version, and it will get improved comfort, more equipment, and electrified powertrain options as well.

2. Hyundai Kona EV facelift

Expected starting price- Rs. 24 lakh

Last year, Hyundai also unveiled the Kona EV facelift internationally, but the updated electric SUV is yet to enter the Indian market. The facelifted Hyundai Kona EV will likely go on sale here around mid-2022, and it is expected to be available with the same powertrain as the current India-spec version – a 39.2 kWh battery paired with a single 136 PS electric motor, with over 300 km of claimed driving range.

3. Kia e-Niro

Expected starting price- Rs. 24 lakh

Kia will also enter the electric vehicle space in the Indian car market next year. As per reports, two EVs are in consideration – e-Niro and EV6. The former will be brought to Indian shores via the CKD route, similar to the Kona EV, by late-2022 or early-2023. The upcoming Kia e-Niro is expected to get the same electric powertrain as the Kona EV, i.e., a 136 PS single electric motor connected to a 39.2 kWh battery.

4. New-gen Kia Carnival

Expected starting price- Rs. 23 lakh

Kia Carnival was launched in India in early 2020, and it is due for an update now. Thankfully, a new-generation version is already available internationally, and we expect it to make its way to our market sometime during the next year. The new-gen Kia Carnival will likely get the same 2.2-litre turbo-diesel engine (200 PS/440 Nm) as the current one, and it will be offered in different seating configurations (6, 7, 8 seats).

5. MG ZS EV facelift

Expected starting price- Rs. 23 lakh

A few months ago, MG unveiled the ZS EV facelift for international markets. We expect the updated electric SUV to launch in India as well, considering how the facelifted ZS is already available here (under the name ‘Astor’). The international version gets larger battery options – 51 kWh and 72 kWh – which offer a claimed driving range of 317 km and 437 km, respectively.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom, expected