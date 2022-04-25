Upcoming Cars Under Rs. 25 Lakh In 2022 – City e:HEV To XUV300 EV

Check out our list of all the upcoming cars in the Indian market, set to launch this year, priced between Rs. 15 lakh to Rs. 25 lakh

The Indian car market will see a lot of new entries this year, across various segments. The premium end of our car market will also see a lot of excitement in the near future. Plenty of carmakers have a lot of premium vehicles coming very soon, some of which are set to launch this year.

Here, we have listed all the upcoming vehicles, with starting prices between Rs. 15 lakh and Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom), which are expected to go on sale in India in 2022.

1. Honda City e:HEV

Honda Cars India recently unveiled the new City e:HEV, and its prices are scheduled to be revealed early next month. The hybrid sedan has the same overall design (interior and exterior) as the regular City, but with a few changes, along with a lot of new and impressive features.

Powering Honda City e:HEV is a 1.5-litre petrol engine, connected to two electric motors – one acts as a starter-generator and the other is for propelling the front wheels. There’s also a Li-ion battery on board. The powertrain has three driving modes – EV mode, hybrid mode, and engine mode – and the car can slip between each seamlessly depending on the power/efficiency needed.

2. New-gen Hyundai Tucson

The new-generation Hyundai Tucson was introduced internationally back in 2020, and it is expected to arrive in the Indian market sometime during this year. Test mules of the SUV have already been spotted a few times on Indian roads.

The new-gen Hyundai Tucson will have a completely new design compared to the outgoing model, and it will have a lot of additional features on offer as well. It is expected to get petrol and diesel engine options in India, and a hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrain option could also be offered.

3. Hyundai Kona EV facelift

Internationally, Hyundai Kona EV had received a facelift back in 2020, but the new model is yet to arrive in the Indian market. The updated electric SUV features a sleeker design, along with some additional equipment.

The international version gets two battery options – 39.2 kWh and 64 kWh – but only the smaller battery version is available. We expect the upcoming facelifted Kona EV to continue with the same mechanical specifications as the current one.

4. New-gen Hyundai Elantra

Hyundai Elantra has been officially discontinued in the Indian market, and we expect the next-gen version is expected to arrive soon. The new-gen model was officially unveiled back in 2020 for international markets, with a much more aggressive and sharper design compared to the previous-gen model.

We’re not sure what engine options would be offered with this sedan in the Indian market, but we expect both petrol and diesel mill choices could be offered here. We might even get a hybrid powertrain option on the new Elantra.

5. New-gen Kia Carnival

Kia had unveiled the new-generation Carnival back in 2020, and as per reports, it will be launched in India sometime during this year. The new-gen MPV has a sharp, SUV-inspired design, and it offers even more features than the current-gen version in international markets.

The next-gen Kia Carnival will likely be powered by the same 2.2-litre turbocharged inline-4 diesel engine (200 PS/440 Nm) as the current model. This motor comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to the rear wheels.

6. Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo

Skoda Auto will add a new top-spec trim level to the Kushaq SUV – Monte Carlo – on May 9 this year. The chrome-finished exterior design elements on this new version will all be replaced by piano black elements on the new trim level, and it will get an all-black cabin with red highlights.

Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo will likely get a few additional features over the other variants of the SUV. Also, it will likely be available with both the 1.0L turbo-petrol (115 PS/178 Nm) and 1.5L turbo-petrol (150 PS/250 Nm) engine options.

7. Mahindra XUV300-based EV

Mahindra & Mahindra is planning to expand its electric passenger car lineup in India, and one of its upcoming EVs will be based on XUV300. Expected to be named ‘eXUV300’ or ‘XUV400’, this upcoming electric SUV has been spotted during road tests a few times.

The forthcoming Mahindra XUV300-based EV is expected to be available in two variants – standard and long-range – with a smaller battery pack on the former and a larger one on the latter. It is expected to launch next year, although its unveil will likely happen later this year.