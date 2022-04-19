Upcoming Cars In 2022 Under Rs. 15 Lakh – New XL6 To Creta Facelift

Check out all the vehicles that are scheduled to launch in India this year, priced from Rs. 10 lakh to Rs. 15 lakh

As the demand for new vehicles continues to be strong in India, car manufacturers are planning to launch plenty of models here in the near future. In fact, we will see a lot of new cars arriving in the Indian market in 2022 in various segments, ranging from entry-level models to luxury cars!

Here, we have listed all the upcoming cars, slated to launch in the Indian market in 2022, which will be priced between Rs. 10 lakh and Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

1. Maruti XL6 update

Maruti Suzuki has commenced bookings for the updated 2022 XL6 in India, which is set to launch towards the end of this month. The new model will feature a few changes to the exterior as well as the interior, and we expect to see a few additional features and equipment here.

The updated Maruti XL6 will be powered by the new-generation K-series 1.5-litre petrol engine, with 115 PS on tap. The 5-speed manual transmission will likely be carried forward, but the older 4-speed torque-converter automatic transmission will be dropped in favour of a new 6-speed AT.

2. Tata Nexon EV update

Tata Nexon EV is set to receive an update soon, likely later this month, and the new model has been spotted a few times during road tests. The electric SUV is expected to get a second, larger battery option, which will go on sale as the long-range version alongside the existing model (standard version, with an ARAI-tested driving range of 312 km).

The updated Nexon EV is expected to get a few additional features over the current version, like disc brakes on all wheels, ventilated front seats, ESC, adjustable regenerative braking, etc. There might be a few cosmetic upgrades as well here.

3. Tata Tigor EV update

Tata Motors is expected to roll out an update for the Tigor EV as well, which will likely be similar to Nexon EV update. Test mules of the new version have already been seen doing rounds. We expect a larger battery option (long-range version) to be added, which will be available alongside the existing 26 kWh battery option (on the standard version).

The standard Tigor EV has an ARAI-rated driving range of 306 km, and the long-range version will offer an even better range. Other than that, we expect the electric sedan to see a few additions to its equipment list.

4. Volkswagen Virtus

VW Virtus recently entered mass production in India, and it is expected to go on sale here in May this year. The new Volkswagen sedan is based on the ‘MQB A0 IN’ platform, which also underpins VW Taigun (Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia as well).

Volkswagen Virtus will be available with two engine options – a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol unit (115 PS/178 Nm) and a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol unit (150 PS/250 Nm). The smaller powerplant will be available with a choice between a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT, while the bigger mill will only have a 7-speed DSG on offer.

5. New-gen Mahinda Scorpio

The next-generation Mahindra Scorpio has been in development for a long time, and it will finally launch in India this year. It will be sold alongside the current-gen version, which will also see some cosmetic updates very soon. The new model will be much more upmarket than the existing model.

The next-gen Scorpio is expected to be available with two engine options – a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol mill and a 2.2-litre turbo-diesel motor. Transmission choices will consist of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed torque-converter automatic gearbox. The SUV will likely be offered in RWD configuration as standard, with a 4WD option available on the top variants.

6. Force Gurkha 5-door

Last year, Force Motors launched the updated 3-door Gurkha in the Indian market, and this year, the SUV’s 5-door version will go on sale. Spy pictures have revealed that the overall design of this upcoming model will be the same as the existing Gurkha, but longer, with an extra pair of doors, and the third row of seats.

The forthcoming 5-door Force Gurkha is expected to be powered by the same 2.6-litre diesel engine as the 3-door version. This turbocharged, inline-4 powerplant is good for 91 PS and 250 Nm, and it comes mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. A 4×4 system with a transfer case will be offered as standard here, along with front and rear mechanical-locking differentials.

7. New Maruti-Toyota midsize SUV

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota are jointly developing a brand-new midsize SUV for the Indian market, which will launch under both brands. It will serve as a replacement for S-Cross in Maruti’s lineup, while Toyota will enter this segment in the Indian market for the first time.

Spy pictures show that Maruti’s and Toyota’s versions will have a few cosmetic differences, to easily differentiate between them. Both upcoming SUVs are expected to be powered by a new strong hybrid powertrain. The electrified engine will keep the emissions down while also delivering great fuel economy.

8. Updated Maruti Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki will likely introduce the new K15C engine in other models in its lineup, including Ciaz. Also, the existing 4-speed AT will be replaced by the new 6-speed AT. Apart from the new engine, the sedan could also get cosmetic updates, along with a few additional features. A CNG option will likely be available as well.

Maruti Ciaz was first introduced in India back in 2014, and it has seen only minor changes over the years. Considering how long it has been on sale, we won’t be surprised if the Indo-Japanese carmaker is working on a new-generation version of this sedan, however, we haven’t spotted any test mule yet.

9. Updated Maruti S-Cross

Until Maruti’s new midsize SUV arrives, we expect S-Cross to continue to be on sale. The new-gen K-series 1.5-litre petrol engine (K15C) will likely make its way under the hood of this SUV as well, likely with the new (optional) 6-speed automatic transmission.

The updated Maruti S-Cross likely won’t get any changes to the design or any additional features though, as it is at the end of its product life. There likely won’t be a CNG option on offer here.

10. Hyundai Creta facelift

Hyundai unveiled the facelifted Creta towards the end of last year internationally, and we’ve been excited for it to launch in India ever since. As per speculation, the updated SUV will debut in our market before the end of this year.

The upcoming Hyundai Creta facelift will have a new front grille, restyled headlights, and different bumpers. The updated SUV would likely have the same engine and transmission combos as the current version, but a few new features could be added here.