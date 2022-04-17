Upcoming Cars In 2022 Under Rs. 10 Lakh – New Brezza To eKUV100

Check out our list of upcoming cars in the Indian market scheduled to launch in 2022, which will start below Rs. 10 lakh

In India, automobile prices have seen multiple increments in recent times, which is continuously making it harder to buy new vehicles. Affordability still remains high on the priority list for a majority of buyers, which is why many carmakers are planning to introduce more budget-friendly models in our market this year.

Here, we have listed seven upcoming cars that are slated to launch in India this year, i.e., in 2022, which will have a starting price of under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

1. New-gen Maruti Alto

Maruti Suzuki is working on the next-generation version of Alto, which has been spotted multiple times during road testing in India. The new model will have a sharper design than the outgoing version, and it is expected to be slightly larger in dimensions, which should improve the interior space.

As per speculation, the next-gen Alto will be underpinned by Maruti Suzuki’s Heartect platform. As for the powertrain options, the existing 0.8L petrol engine is expected to be carried forward with a few updates. A CNG option will continue to be offered as well.

2. Hyundai Venue facelift

Hyundai Venue is set to undergo a facelift soon, and test models of the updated version have been spied internationally as well as in India. The facelifted Venue will get an updated front fascia, inspired by the new-gen Hyundai Tucson, along with restyled taillights and new bumpers (front and rear).

The interior of the SUV will likely undergo minimal changes. In the Indian market, the facelifted Hyundai Venue will continue to have the same three engine options – a 1.2L NA petrol unit, a 1.0L turbo-petrol unit, and a 1.5L turbo-diesel unit – along with multiple transmission choices.

3. New Maruti Brezza

Maruti Vitara Brezza will see a major update in the coming months, and the new model is expected to drop the ‘Vitara’ suffix from its name. Clear spy pictures of the new Brezza have already surfaced online, showing us major changes to the exterior and interior design. The SUV will get plenty of additional equipment as well.

The upcoming new-gen Maruti Brezza will be powered by the carmaker’s new K15C engine, which is a 1.5L NA petrol mill with 115 PS of peak power on tap, and a mild-hybrid system available as standard. Transmission options will include a 5-speed MT and a new 6-speed AT, with steering-mounted paddle shifters available on the latter.

4. New-Gen Toyota Urban Cruiser

Following the launch of the updated Maruti Brezza, Toyota will introduce the updated Urban Cruiser in the Indian market. Compared to the current version, the new Urban Cruiser will feature huge changes to the design (exterior and interior), and its equipment list will be updated as well.

Similar to the current Vitara Brezza-Urban Cruiser pair, the updated models of these two SUVs will be mechanically similar, with some cosmetic differences to differentiate between them. With the update, Toyota’s compact crossover will get a more powerful 115 PS 1.5-litre NA petrol engine under the hood.

5. Citroen C3

Citroen will launch its compact crossover – C3 – in the Indian market very soon. Citroen C3 was officially unveiled in our country last year, showcasing a funky exterior and interior design, inspired by C5 Aircross. It will be underpinned by the CMF platform, and it will feature around 90 per cent localisation to keep costs down.

Citroen C3 is expected to be available with two engine options – a 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol mill and a 1.2L turbocharged petrol motor. Upon launch, it will go head-to-head with the likes of Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Tata Punch, etc.

6. Mahindra eKUV100

Mahindra & Mahindra has a plethora of new models in the pipeline, including both EVs and regular IC engine cars. The brand is expected to launch a KUV100-based EV (eKUV100) in India towards the end of this year, and this new model will likely be the most affordable electric car in the country.

Mahindra eKUV100 was showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in near-production form, with a 15.9 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a 40 kW electric motor. The EV will have the same interior and exterior design as the petrol-powered KUV100 NXT, with only minor changes, like new badging and different interior trims.