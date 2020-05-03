Upcoming BS6 Nissan Kicks Vs 2020 Hyundai Creta – Specs Comparison

While the Hyundai Creta is one of the highest-selling SUVs in its segment, the new turbo-petrol powertrain could help the Nissan Kicks get back on its feet

Nissan India recently revealed details about the soon-to-be-launched BS6-compliant Kicks SUV, and while the new emission norms mean the car’s diesel powertrain has been discontinued, the BS4 to BS6 transition brings along an all-new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol powertrain. Here is a specifications comparison between the recently launched new-gen Hyundai Creta 1.4 Turbo, and the upcoming BS6 Nissan Kicks 1.3-litre turbo-petrol –

BS6 Nissan Kicks Vs 2020 Hyundai Creta Dimensions:

Talking about the size alone, the Nissan Kicks is superior to the Hyundai Creta in every aspect. The former has a length of 4,384 mm, a width of 1,813 mm, stands 1,656 mm tall and has a 2,673 mm long wheelbase.

Dimensions Nissan Kicks Hyundai Creta Length 4,384 mm 4,300 mm Width 1,813 mm 1,790 mm Height 1,656 mm 1,635 mm Wheelbase 2,673 mm 2,610 mm

These dimensions make the Kicks 84 mm longer, 23 mm wider and 21 mm taller than the Creta. The latter also has a 63 mm shorter wheelbase, as compared to the Nissan SUV.

BS6 Nissan Kicks Vs 2020 Hyundai Creta Powertrains:

The BS6 emission norms have prompted Nissan to completely distance itself from diesel powertrains in the country for now, hence, the Japanese carmaker has decided to fill the void with a new 1.3-litre turbocharged petrol engine co-developed with Mercedes-Benz, which will make it the most powerful compact SUV in the country.

The new BS6-compliant turbo-petrol engine puts out 156 PS of maximum power, along with 254 Nm of peak torque. Nissan has confirmed that the engine will come mated to an 8-speed CVT gearbox, while a 6-speed MT could be introduced as well. The new powertrain will be reserved for the higher-end trims, while the entry-level models will continue to be offered with the 106 PS producing 1.5-litre petrol unit, coupled with a 5-speed MT.

Specifications BS6 Nissan Kicks 1.5L Hyundai Creta 1.5L Engine 1.5-litre NA petrol 1.5-litre NA petrol Power 106 PS 115 PS Torque 142 Nm 144 Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed manual/IVT

In comparison, the 2020 Hyundai Creta gets a 1.4-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol unit on the higher-end trims, which is mated to a 7-speed DCT automatic gearbox as standard. This unit puts out 140 PS of power and 242 Nm of torque. Apart from that, the Creta gets a 1.5-litre NA petrol engine rated at 115 PS/144 Nm as well, which can be had with either a 6-speed MT or an IVT automatic.

Specifications BS6 Nissan Kicks Turbo Hyundai Creta Turbo Engine 1.3-litre turbo-petrol 1.4-litre turbo-petrol Power 156 PS 140 PS Torque 254 Nm 242 Nm Transmission 8-speed CVT auto 7-speed DCT auto

BS6 Nissan Kicks Vs 2020 Hyundai Creta Features:

In terms of features, the Kicks comes equipped with dual-chamber LED projector headlamps, an 8-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, NissanConnect connected-car tech with over 50 features and smartwatch connectivity, automatic climate control, cruise control, 360-degree around-view monitor, 17-inch machined alloy wheels and more.

On the other hand, the top-end Creta trim gets larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment with an 8-speaker Bose sound system, Hyundai’s BlueLink connected-car tech, a panoramic sunroof, ventilated front seats, power-adjustable driver’s seat, a 7-inch TFT colour display in the instrument cluster, a touch-enabled smart air purifier, paddle shifters and drive mode select as well.

BS6 Nissan Kicks Vs 2020 Hyundai Creta Safety:

On the safety front, Nissan has packed the Kicks with features like 4 airbags, Hill Start Assist, Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), ABS with EBD, Brake Assist and a 360-degree camera as well.

The Creta gets 6 airbags, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management (VSM), Hill-Assist Control (HAC), driver rear view monitor, ABS with EBD, an electronic parking brake with auto hold, traction control and rear disc brakes.

BS6 Nissan Kicks Vs 2020 Hyundai Creta Price:

Hyundai currently retails the Creta at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh, while the 1.4-litre turbo-petrol variant can be had with two trims – SX and SX (O), which are priced at Rs 16.16 lakh and Rs 17.20 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) respectively.

However, Nissan is yet to reveal the prices of the BS6-compliant Kicks. While we do know that the BS4 model was priced between Rs 9.55 and 13.69 lakh (ex-showroom), the upgraded BS6-compliant version could command a slight premium over that.

BS6 Nissan Kicks Vs 2020 Hyundai Creta – Comparison Verdict

The BS6 Nissan Kicks could prove to be a tough competitor for the new-gen Hyundai Creta, thanks to the upcoming 1.3-litre turbo-petrol powertrain. The Kicks is bigger in size, and will now be offered with a more powerful engine, but the Creta scores better in terms of equipment, as well as safety features on offer along with a diesel engine option in both MT & AT in this BS6 era.