Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar RS250 Digitally Rendered In Multiple Colours

Bajaj Auto is reportedly planning to launch Pulsar RS250 in India soon, and this digital rendering gives us an idea of how it might look

Bajaj is planning to launch the next-generation Pulsar in the Indian market soon. Two test models – one naked and one faired – have been spotted undergoing road tests. These upcoming motorcycles are expected to be powered by a new 250cc engine. The test models were heavily camouflaged though, so most of the design details were hidden.

Here, we have a few digitally rendered images, which show us what the upcoming Bajaj Pulsar RS250 (or Pulsar 250F) might look like. The motorcycle has been rendered in three different colour options – Red, White, and Black. At the front end, we see a new dual-pod LED headlamp, along with a short windscreen with rear-view mirrors mounted on it.

The bike gets a sporty fairing and a bulbous fuel tank, which add muscle to the design. The tail section is short but fairly bulky, inspired by Bajaj Dominar, with LED taillights at the end. The engine casing gets a lovely golden finish, while the exhaust gets a short and stubby end can. The motorcycle sports alloy wheels on both ends, with disc brakes on both wheels for optimal stopping power.

The motorcycle gets a monoshock rear suspension and golden USD front forks. We’re not sure if the latter would be offered on the production version of Bajaj Pulsar RS250. As for the riding ergonomics, they seem to be quite sporty yet relaxed, with high-set handlebars, centre-set footpegs, and a low seat.

Details about the powertrain aren’t available yet, but according to speculation, Bajaj Pulsar RS250 will get a completely new 250cc engine. This will be an air/oil-cooled, single-cylinder motor, which would likely be paired with a 6-speed gearbox. We also expect the motorcycle to offer a new fully digital instrument cluster, a first for the Pulsar range.

The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar RS250 will likely be priced lower than the Dominar 250, perhaps around the Rs. 1.5 lakh mark (ex-showroom). Upon launch, the motorcycle will compete against the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer SF 250. We expect the bike to launch in the Indian market around the Diwali festive season this year.