Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 125cc Likely To Get A Neon Variant

The Pulsar 125 Neon variant will feature bright colours on the logo and on the pillion grab rail, will feature combined brake system instead of ABS

This is not an unknown fact anymore that Bajaj will launch the Pulsar 125 CBS variant in India soon. There are no official details about the upcoming motorcycle available yet but the official launch of the motorcycle will likely happen later this month only.

The Pulsar 125 CBS will take its styling cues from the Pulsar 150 instead of the Pulsar NS 125 (sold in the international market). Bajaj will likely also introduce a Pulsar 125 Neon variant as well which will be sold alongside the Pulsar 125 standard variant.

The upcoming Pulsar 125 Neon will be positioned under the Pulsar 150 Neon variant and will undercut the 150 Neon variant prices by almost Rs 10,000. For your information, the Pulsar 150 Neon after the recent price hike retails at Rs 71,200 (ex-showroom) and thus you can expect the upcoming Pulsar 125 to be priced around Rs 61,200 (ex-showroom) mark.

The upcoming Pulsar 125 Neon editions mechanical specification will be identical to the standard 125cc variant. Like we already mentioned above there are no official details of the upcoming motorcycle available yet but expect the Pulsar 125 and the Neon 125 powertrain to be based on the Pulsar LS 135 (now discontinued), air-cooled, single-cylinder motor.

The unit paired with a five-speed gearbox likely to produce around the 13.5 BHP and about 12 Nm of peak torque. The upcoming Pulsar 125 Neon edition will be launched with carburettor as of now but Bajaj will upgrade it with fuel injection technology later to meet the stricter BS-VI emission norms.

The Pulsar 125 will also share most of its parts with the Pulsar 150 models. It will be fitted with a telescopic fork at the front and gas-charged twin-sided spring shocks at the rear. The motorcycle will rely on a disc brake at the front and drum brake at the rear.

Bajaj will equip the motorcycle with CBS instead of ABS. The upcoming Bajaj Pulsar 125 will rival directly against the likes of some other premium commuter motorcycles of its segment.