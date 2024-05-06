Upcoming Bajaj CNG Bike Blueprint Leaks – CNG Tank & Other Key Details

The upcoming Bajaj CNG bike is scheduled to go on sale on June 18 in India and it will be the first of its kind

Bajaj Auto will officially launch the world’s first mass-produced CNG motorcycle in the Indian market on June 18. Claimed to halve the running costs of a traditional petrol-powered motorcycle, it will target a wide range of consumers seeking affordability and more importantly, high fuel economy and it will be made available in a phased manner across the country.

We previously showed you the spy pictures of the upcoming model, which appears to have a commuter form factor and a bare minimal design – possibly in the range of a 100-125 cc motorcycle with a round-shaped headlamp unit and side-mounted exhaust system. Now, the blueprint of the CNG offering has been leaked, revealing a host of key details.

The blueprint has shed light on the positioning of the CNG tank and the frame the motorcycle sits on. It looks to be a twin cradle chassis with structural improvements to house the CNG tank. To attain a low centre of gravity, it will be fitted below the long and single-piece rider seat. The CNG filler is placed at the front and a traditional petrol tank can also be noted.

The cylinder heads are more inclined than usual. The powertrain could be in the 110-125 cc range and the small-sized fuel tank catches our attention too. Bajaj appears to be working on a range of new CNG models for India and the forthcoming affordable motorcycle will act as a precursor to what is really in store and the technology being adopted.

The Bajaj CNG motorcycle will be equipped with a disc brake at the front and a drum at the rear while the suspension duties will be performed by telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear as you can see in the blueprint leaks too.

It will ride on 17-inch wheels and a semi-digital instrument cluster or a double binnacle analogue unit could be offered. Bajaj is also planning to introduce a more affordable version of the Chetak soon in India.